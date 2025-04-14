“Viva La Mania” Launches in WWE Champions Mobile Game

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE issued the following:

WWE Champions Kicks Off the Spectacle in New WrestleMania Event



The biggest event in WWE Champions history invites players to collect new Superstars in the ring, including “S-Plus ‘Chain Gang’ John Cena” and the brand-new Jesse Ventura

April 14, 2025 — Scopely invites you to the main event as WWE Champions kicks off WrestleMania 41! With the biggest weekend in wrestling just around the corner, Scopely’s WWE Champions is bringing Viva La Mania, a month-long community celebration packed with legendary showdowns to the #1 most downloaded WWE game on mobile. Available today through May 6, players can join the high-impact action to unlock exclusive rewards, unique items, and new Superstars in the biggest event in WWE Champions’ 8-year history.

In the first two weeks leading up to WrestleMania 41, players will have the chance to unlock “S-Plus ‘Chain Gang’ John Cena”—as he aims for a WWE-record 17th world championship—along with “Twisted Bliss” Alexa Bliss and the WWE Champions debut of Jesse “The Body” Ventura. Additionally, players can unlock three new gears, five Superstar revamps and other powerful items to use in the weeks following WrestleMania.

“WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest and most significant spectacle of the year, and we are ecstatic to celebrate Mania season with the largest in-game event in WWE Champions history,” said Jerome Collin, VP and General Manager of WWE Champions at Scopely. “Viva La Mania will have so much for players to unlock and free rewards to enhance their rosters; we can’t wait to see what new matchups they encounter in the ring of WWE Champions. ”

To commemorate this WrestleMania as the biggest one yet, WWE Champions will be giving out the most rewards in its 8-year history to all players for free during Viva La Mania! From April 16 through April 25, players will be able to earn free rewards through daily logins. In addition, a new Promo Code, “WM41”, can be used at wwechampions.com to unlock free Superstars including Charlotte Flair, Jey Uso, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, John Cena or Rhea Ripley.

For more information on the Viva La Mania event in WWE Champions as well as gameplay updates, check out this week’s WWE Champions blog post.

About WWE Champions

WWE Champions is the number one most downloaded WWE mobile game available on iOS and Android devices. Gameplay features challenging puzzle battles in which players must match gems in order to perform wrestling moves. With more than 600 WWE Superstars and counting, WWE Champions is the definitive game for fans to experience dream matches featuring current and legendary WWE Superstars that can’t be seen anywhere else.

About Scopely

Scopely is a leading global interactive entertainment and video game company, home to many top-grossing, award-winning franchises, including the most successful mobile game ever launched MONOPOLY GO!, along with Stumble Guys, Star Trek™ Fleet Command, MARVEL Strike Force, WWE Champions, and Yahtzee® With Buddies, among many others. Scopely creates, publishes, and live-operates immersive games across mobile, web, PC, and console that empower a directed-by-consumer™ experience. Founded in 2011, Scopely is fueled by a world-class team and a proprietary technology platform Playgami that supports one of the most diversified portfolios in the games industry.

Recognized multiple times as one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies” and as a TIME100 “Most Influential Company In the World,” Scopely has surpassed $10 billion in lifetime revenue due to its ability to create long-lasting game experiences that players enjoy for years. Scopely has global operations across North America, Central America, EMEA, and Asia, with additional game studio partners across four continents.