Rhea Ripley’s Bikini Post Catches the Eye of Global Superstar Drake

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 14, 2025

Rhea Ripley has taken her viral mirror selfie to new heights—by catching the attention of one of the biggest names in music.

The WWE Women’s World Champion sent Instagram into a frenzy on April 12 with a black bikini post that drew in reactions from fans and fellow wrestlers alike. Nia Jax dared her to “stink face me again,” while Ripley’s husband, Buddy Matthews, responded with a GIF of Stone Cold Steve Austin smashing glass, captioned “Internet…”

But the chaos escalated when a fan noticed something unexpected buried in the post’s 500,000-plus likes—Drake had liked the photo.

Yes, that Drake. The Grammy-winning rapper and lifelong wrestling fan has now added his approval to Ripley’s viral post, sending fans into a spiral of speculation about whether he is once again dipping his toes into the WWE world.

Drake has name-dropped wrestling icons like The Rock and Stone Cold in his lyrics before, but liking Ripley’s selfie adds a new twist to his wrestling connection—and fans are taking notice.

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, Ripley’s star power is surging—and now she has a touch of OVO hype riding with her too.

 
 
 
 
 
