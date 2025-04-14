Rhea Ripley’s Bikini Post Catches the Eye of Global Superstar Drake

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Rhea Ripley has taken her viral mirror selfie to new heights—by catching the attention of one of the biggest names in music.

The WWE Women’s World Champion sent Instagram into a frenzy on April 12 with a black bikini post that drew in reactions from fans and fellow wrestlers alike. Nia Jax dared her to “stink face me again,” while Ripley’s husband, Buddy Matthews, responded with a GIF of Stone Cold Steve Austin smashing glass, captioned “Internet…”

But the chaos escalated when a fan noticed something unexpected buried in the post’s 500,000-plus likes—Drake had liked the photo.

Yes, that Drake. The Grammy-winning rapper and lifelong wrestling fan has now added his approval to Ripley’s viral post, sending fans into a spiral of speculation about whether he is once again dipping his toes into the WWE world.

Drake has name-dropped wrestling icons like The Rock and Stone Cold in his lyrics before, but liking Ripley’s selfie adds a new twist to his wrestling connection—and fans are taking notice.

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, Ripley’s star power is surging—and now she has a touch of OVO hype riding with her too.