WWE Confirms Summer 2025 Tour Dates for Raw & SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 14, 2025

WWE has officially confirmed the dates and locations for several upcoming international and North American episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, scheduled throughout July and August 2025.

As part of the summer tour, WWE will bring SmackDown to San Antonio, Texas, just one week after AEW hosts All In in Arlington on July 12. The company is also set to return to Canada in August, with episodes of SmackDown and Raw airing from Montreal and Quebec City respectively.

This latest schedule highlights WWE’s continued efforts to expand its global reach, something both Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan have championed in recent comments about bringing premium live events and major shows to international audiences.

The Road to WrestleMania 41 tour earlier this year showcased WWE’s push into overseas markets, as the company visited several European cities ahead of its two-night spectacular in Las Vegas.

Here is the full list of confirmed dates and venues for the upcoming episodes of Raw and SmackDown:

  • Raw – July 7 – Providence, Rhode Island – Amica Mutual Pavilion

  • SmackDown – July 11 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena

  • Raw – July 14 – Birmingham, Alabama – Legacy Arena

  • SmackDown – July 18 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center

  • Raw – July 21 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

  • SmackDown – July 25 – Cleveland, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

  • Raw – July 28 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena

  • SmackDown – August 8 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada – Bell Centre

  • Raw – August 11 – Quebec City, Quebec, Canada – Centre Vidéotron

  • SmackDown – August 15 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden


