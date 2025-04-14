WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Goldberg Training for WWE Retirement Match with MMA Focus

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 14, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is gearing up for what he hopes will be his final match this summer.

Back in October, he had a face-off with World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at Bad Blood, sparking rumors of a potential clash. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Goldberg spoke about his retirement, naming possible opponents such as Bron Breakker and GUNTHER.

His last bout took place in 2022, when he was defeated by Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber. Dave Meltzer had previously noted that Goldberg was originally slated to face GUNTHER.

Although it is still uncertain if that match will happen, the Black Diamond Martial Arts Academy revealed on Instagram that Goldberg has been training with them, incorporating MMA elements into his preparation for this final showdown.

 
 
 
 
 
