Mariah May Fuels AEW Exit Rumors With Cryptic Post

Mariah May may be off AEW television, but she is not staying quiet. The former AEW Women’s World Champion sparked fresh speculation this week with a cryptic Instagram story that read: “You can’t make the wrong decision because every decision leads you to where you’re supposed to be.”

The post comes amid reports that she is in a contract year with AEW. May has not appeared on television since losing to Toni Storm at AEW Revolution in the “Hollywood Ending,” which concluded their heated rivalry. Her absence has led some to believe her time with the company might be coming to an end.

Neither AEW nor May have confirmed anything about her contract status, but with All In: Texas approaching and the women’s division gaining momentum, her future remains a hot topic.

Toni Storm continues to reign as AEW Women’s World Champion, recently defeating Megan Bayne at Dynasty. She will next defend her title at All In against the winner of the ongoing Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which has reached the semi-final stage with Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander and Mercedes Moné vs. Athena.

Whether May is planning a quiet exit or setting the stage for a major return, fans are watching closely.