Joe Gacy Sparks Speculation Over Wyatt Sicks Return With Cryptic Posts

It appears The Wyatt Sicks are preparing to return—and Joe Gacy may have just started the countdown.

After months of silence, Gacy posted a cryptic black-and-white photo on Instagram, featuring Xs over his eyes and lines across his mouth. The only caption was the number “17.”

This follows two earlier eerie posts this week with the numbers “12” and “16,” hinting at a possible countdown or coded message tied to the faction’s comeback.

The Wyatt Sicks have not been seen since Uncle Howdy lost to Karrion Kross on WWE RAW in December. That match ended their rivalry with The Final Testament, which quietly dissolved after Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain were released.

With Kross now set to face AJ Styles on RAW, fans believe a surprise return from Gacy and company could be imminent—possibly as soon as Monday night.

Gacy’s silence has been broken, and these unsettling posts could mark the beginning of a new, twisted chapter for The Wyatt Sicks.