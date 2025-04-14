WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Doc Gallows Books First Match Since WWE Release for Create-A-Pro Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 14, 2025

Doc Gallows Books First Match Since WWE Release for Create-A-Pro Wrestling

Doc Gallows is officially returning to in-ring action for the first time since parting ways with WWE. Create-A-Pro Wrestling has confirmed that Gallows, competing under the name The Big LG, will step back into the ring at their upcoming event, The Chosen Ones, scheduled for May 31 in Melville, New York.

This match marks Gallows’ first since he and longtime tag partner Karl Anderson were released from WWE in February, ending their most recent run with the company. Gallows' return to the independent scene is generating anticipation among fans eager to see what is next for the veteran performer.


#wwe #doc gallows #the big lg #createapro

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π