Doc Gallows Books First Match Since WWE Release for Create-A-Pro Wrestling

Doc Gallows is officially returning to in-ring action for the first time since parting ways with WWE. Create-A-Pro Wrestling has confirmed that Gallows, competing under the name The Big LG, will step back into the ring at their upcoming event, The Chosen Ones, scheduled for May 31 in Melville, New York.

This match marks Gallows’ first since he and longtime tag partner Karl Anderson were released from WWE in February, ending their most recent run with the company. Gallows' return to the independent scene is generating anticipation among fans eager to see what is next for the veteran performer.