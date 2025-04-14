WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Gunther Reveals Why NJPW Was Never in the Picture Before WWE Move

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 14, 2025

Gunther may seem like a natural fit for New Japan Pro Wrestling, given his hard-hitting in-ring style and disciplined approach, but the reigning World Heavyweight Champion recently clarified that he never had any discussions with the promotion before signing with WWE.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Gunther was asked whether he had been in talks with NJPW prior to joining WWE. His answer was straightforward.

“No, not really,” he stated. “I guess, in general, the Japanese style of business, they move way slower, especially in the States. ‘I want things, and I want it now.’ They move a bit slower.”

Gunther elaborated further on why the timing simply did not align with his career goals at the time.

“It would have happened sooner or later, but it was at the point where I maxed out what I could do before and financially maxed out. ‘I gotta make a move now.’ With NXT, I had a really good feeling. It’s a different environment, and I could be there and exist there and keep growing there without necessarily having to make a step and go on the main roster.”

Since arriving in WWE, Gunther has enjoyed a meteoric rise, capturing the Intercontinental Championship and now holding the World Heavyweight Title. His next major challenge comes at WrestleMania 41, where he is scheduled to defend his championship against Jey Uso.


