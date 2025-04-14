Tom Brady Teases Potential Appearance at WWE WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

As anticipation continues to build toward WWE WrestleMania, a major name from the world of sports may be joining the festivities. NFL icon and Las Vegas Raiders part-owner Tom Brady has hinted at possibly attending WrestleMania 41. During an interview with Fox News, the seven-time Super Bowl champion shared his thoughts on the buzz surrounding the event.

“I may be there. But it’s amazing what’s going on there and it’s amazing what’s happening with WWE and all the different things surrounding that.”

Given that the event will be held at the home of the Raiders, Brady’s presence would not be surprising. The relationship between the NFL and WWE has grown significantly over the years, with football stars frequently making appearances at premium live events. Lawrence Taylor famously headlined WrestleMania 11, while Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson made a surprise appearance at last year's event. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee has also made the transition to WWE and currently serves as a commentator on Monday Night Raw alongside Michael Cole.

With speculation swirling and the star power already high, the addition of Tom Brady would only add more prestige to WrestleMania 41.