WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Tom Brady Teases Potential Appearance at WWE WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 14, 2025

Tom Brady Teases Potential Appearance at WWE WrestleMania 41

As anticipation continues to build toward WWE WrestleMania, a major name from the world of sports may be joining the festivities. NFL icon and Las Vegas Raiders part-owner Tom Brady has hinted at possibly attending WrestleMania 41. During an interview with Fox News, the seven-time Super Bowl champion shared his thoughts on the buzz surrounding the event.

“I may be there. But it’s amazing what’s going on there and it’s amazing what’s happening with WWE and all the different things surrounding that.”

Given that the event will be held at the home of the Raiders, Brady’s presence would not be surprising. The relationship between the NFL and WWE has grown significantly over the years, with football stars frequently making appearances at premium live events. Lawrence Taylor famously headlined WrestleMania 11, while Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson made a surprise appearance at last year's event. Former NFL punter Pat McAfee has also made the transition to WWE and currently serves as a commentator on Monday Night Raw alongside Michael Cole.

With speculation swirling and the star power already high, the addition of Tom Brady would only add more prestige to WrestleMania 41.

Source: foxnews.com
#wwe #wrestlemania #nfl #las vegas raiders #tom brady

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π