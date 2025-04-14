Kevin Owens Calls Out Bad Stunner Sells — But One WWE Superstar Gets It Right

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Kevin Owens recently offered high praise for Austin Theory’s ability to sell one of the most iconic moves in wrestling — the Stunner — during an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

During the early part of his WWE career, Owens was synonymous with the Pop-up Powerbomb, a move that established him as a dominant force in both NXT and on the main roster. However, by early 2019, Owens began a shift in character, transitioning into a fan-favorite babyface. As part of this change, he adopted the Stunner as his new finishing move — a clear nod to WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The move has become a staple in Owens’ arsenal ever since, and fans will remember that both Owens and Austin clashed using the Stunner during their match at WrestleMania 38. Naturally, comparisons were drawn, and Owens has often spoken about his desire to honor the move’s legacy while making it his own.

In his recent chat with Van Vliet, Owens discussed the art of selling the Stunner and emphasized his distaste for exaggerated reactions that make the move look comedic or unrealistic. However, he made an exception for one current WWE Superstar.

“Some guys just go overboard, which I think ends up making the Stunner itself look terrible. I’ve seen guys standing Moonsaults on it, and I find that so dumb,” Owens explained. “Scott Hall had this amazing sell that people still remember, and now, Austin Theory, it’s so over the top. But somehow, he nails it. The timing is perfect. The way he does it is perfect. Everyone goes, ‘Holy… Did you see that?’ But he still manages to make the move look good.”

Owens also acknowledged several other wrestlers who have taken the Stunner in a way that he appreciates, including Shane McMahon, saying, “I like a good, just like dropping, and you just kind of see the guy’s head go… Shane, actually, I think Shane always took a really good Stunner.”

He closed by offering insight into what truly matters to him when someone takes his finishing move: authenticity and impact.

“There’s all kinds of different ones I like. I said I don’t like the ones that are more about trying to make people go, ‘Well, did you see how he sold it?’ than trying to make the move look good.”