Jeff Cobb Departs NJPW, IWGP Tag Titles Vacated

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jeff Cobb is officially parting ways with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The company confirmed his departure in a statement and announced that the IWGP Tag Team Championships, which Cobb held alongside Callum Newman, have been vacated. Cobb’s final appearance for NJPW will take place on April 19 at Korakuen Hall, where he will face Hiroshi Tanahashi in a singles match.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling addressed the news on their website, stating: “New Japan Pro-Wrestling has come to terms with the departure of Jeff Cobb at his request. With Cobb one half of the IWGP Tag team Champions, those titles have now been vacated. Cobb’s final match in NJPW will take place in Korakuen Hall on April 19 against Hiroshi Tanahashi. New Japan Pro-Wrestling profoundly apologises for the sudden nature of this news and joins fans in wishing Cobb the best in all his future endeavours.”

Speculation surrounding Cobb’s future has been ongoing. Last month, Fightful reported that WWE had shown interest in signing him, with one source even claiming he was listed on the internal roster. Dave Meltzer later noted that while discussions had taken place, no official agreement had been confirmed. Cobb’s contract with NJPW expired earlier in the year, though he continued working for the promotion as a free agent.

In the wake of the announcement, Callum Newman appeared at a press conference with both championship belts in hand. He referenced backstage comments made by Cobb about wanting a shot at IWGP World Champion Hirooki Goto and declared that he would now be the one stepping up to challenge the titleholder. Cobb and Newman had only held the IWGP Tag Team titles for nine days, having won them at Sakura Genesis by defeating Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi.