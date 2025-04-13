CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns Confirmed for Go-Home Raw Ahead of WrestleMania

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The final stop before WrestleMania 41 takes place this Monday night as WWE Raw broadcasts live from California, signaling the end of the road on the journey to “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Airing at 8/7c exclusively on Netflix, the April 14 edition of Raw will serve as the “go-home” episode ahead of WWE’s highly anticipated two-night premium live event.

Just one day prior, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce released a breaking news video via social media, announcing several new matches and segments set to take place on the final episode before WrestleMania 41.

In the announcement, Pearce confirmed that CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns will all be in attendance as tensions rise ahead of their triple-threat clash for the WWE Championship on Night One of WrestleMania.

Also set for the evening, Bayley will face Liv Morgan in singles competition, and fans can expect live appearances from Paul Heyman, Logan Paul, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Here is the updated lineup for the April 14 Raw from Sacramento, California: