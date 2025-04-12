AEW Collisions Results - April 12, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight, we are LIVE from Springfield, Massachusetts! Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuiness will be on the call tonight.

SATURDAY NIGHT IS ALRIGHT FOR FIGHTING! WOOOOOHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!

We get a rundown of the matches and segments for tonight. Apparently. PAC has sustained a foot injury, and Jon Moxley will fill-in as interim champion, as they face the Opps this Wednesday for the Trios Titles.

We’re starting off with FTR, as they come out of the heel tunnel, so transition complete! We get a replace of FTR and their attempted murder on Cope (Just Cope). Nigel warns Tony about what he said on Wednesday.

Cash on the mic. What happened Sunday, that wasn’t an easy decision for him. And despite what you might think, it wasn’t premedicated. Copeland has been one of his best friends and a mentor for 15 years, before he knew Dax. But the more Dax talked, the more sense it made, and the more sense it made, the more it pissed him off. He wanted Dax to be wrong, but Cash was wrong. The more he watched the moves Copeland made, he only cared about Copeland. he held down FTR and their careers to raise his own. When he saw Dax sitting there and Copeland laying here, in that moment, it just clicked, and he knew what had to happen, and had to be the one to do it. Adam may have helped him when he was a young kid, but he still saw him as that helpless kid, and he is not that anymore. He didn’t respect him as a man, and if you don’t, you must pay. They are living legends.

Dax now. The cool thing to do is to boo you when you’re talking. In 2025 it’s cool. You didn’t reach your dreams so you make your own. He does have something important to say. Last week, he saw a sign that said WHY FTR WHY? Well, why not? Instead of asking why, you should be thanking us! You should be thanking us for giving Copeland everything he wanted. He was begging for relevancy in 2025 at the expense of the best team in the world, and they gave it to him. He asks some idiot how he sold out when he didn’t make any money from it LOL. He doesn’t care if anyone agrees with him, what they did was right. And they don’t owe anyone an explanation, but let’s have some fun. For four months, they were completely irrelevant. The only thing for them was to be Adam’s new Edge-Heads. They put their careers on hold so he could win one more title and hold to the sliver of hope that he was still the man. Adam, they have won 10 world titles over five world brands, and you want them to take a backseat? You’re selfish! He wanted nothing more than to have Copeland ride off into the sunset with FTR. But you are too damn selfish! So, he understands there are a lot of boys and girls that are not happy with us. He also understands there is someone who is not happy with him out here. Dax wants Tony to get in the ring. He just wants to talk. Nigel tells him to stay where he is, but Tony will go in the ring.

Tony sets his headset down and gets in the ring, as Cash holds the ropes for him. This week on Dynamite, you had some choice words for us. They were hundreds of miles away; would you like to tell us now to our faces? Tony says yes, he was right. They are booing you for a reason. They came along with them, cheering them.

Dax says enough, but there was one thing that he was bothered by, and it was when Tony brought up his daughter. Tony says yes, you should be proud of her for bring a straight-A student. But he wanted to know how the other kids would treat her knowing her dad turned on his best friend?

FTR cheapshot Tony and look to do more damage, until Nigel gets on the ring apron to stop them. Daniel Garcia enters the ring from behind and Dax turns around and shoves him down. They act remorseful, and hug Garcia. FTR take their leave, and Garcia looks on confused. Garcia leaves the ring and asks Tony if he is okay.

Nigel: You ever do that again I will kill you!

We get the brackets for the Women’s Owen Tourney.

TIMELESS Toni Storm is in the back. Megan Bayne has so much thigh meat that she could feed her dog at Thanksgiving. Enough of this banter. The woman who wins the Owen will get a title shot at her. Billie Starkz, you Johnny come Lately, she will make a woman of her yet. Harley Cameron, you will call me Jim Henson because I will have you on my wrist singing. Athena, you might be a champion but you’re not me. Kris Statlander, God, what a woman! Jamie Hayter, take it from Toni, no one has ever dressed up as someone from a different era and made money from it. As for Toni, she could sit at home and watch it all, but she refuses to sit around and eat bonbons when this action is going on. She is TIMELESS!

Women’s Owen Hart Quarterfinals Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz

The bell rings, and Billie tries to use her speed against Jamie, to no effect. She wants to shake hands with Jamie, and she suckers her in with a dropkick. Jamie on the apron, she avoids two sweep kicks, but not a thrust kick. Billie going to fly, but Jamie wanting with a well-timed forearm. Jamie rams Billie into the LED board and then dumps her into the timekeeper’s area. Billie with a Swanton Bomb in response! Both women in the ring, Billie goes to the top, but Jamie cuts her off. Billie rolls through, Jamie hits a spinebuster for a two count. Jamie corners Billie with some kicks and hits a snap suplex. Jamie chokes Billie and mocks the ref counting her. Billie tries to fight back, but Jamie starches her with a forearm, sending her to the floor. PIP Break.

We’re back, as Jamie continues the abuse of young Billie with a single leg crab. Billie manages to break the hold by kicking Jamie off into the corner. Billie charges but she misses, Jamie tries but she fights her off with two kicks to the face. DEADLIFT GERMAN WITH THE BRIDGE BY BILLIE, JAMIE OUT AT TWO! Billie tries a suplex, but Jamie knees her in the head to stop. Snap Dragon from Billie! Cobra Clutch submission by Billie. Jamie fights to her feet and hits a snapmare into a running knee. The cover, Bille kicks out at two. Jamie hits a DVD over her own knee, then hits the Hayterade, but Billie out at two! Jamie hammers away on Billie with forearms and then kisses her bicep. Jamie with the springboard, but Billie counters with a backslide for a two count. Twisting neckbraker by Billie! Jamie kicks out at two. Billie goes up top. SWANTON BOMB! Jamie kicks out again at two.

Jamie crawls over the apron, and Billie follows out. HAYTER AIN’T SHIT, says Billie. Piledriver countered by a headbutt from Hayter. HAYTER WITH A VERTICAL SUPLEX TO BILLIE AS THEY BOTH IT THE FLOOR! HOLY SHIT CHANTS! Mike Posey starts counting as both women stir on the floor. THIS IS AWESOME chants. Both Jamie and Billie make it into the ring at nine to avoid a double count out. Both women back to their feet but staggering around as they deliver forearms. Thrust kick and an enziguri by Jamie. Backbreaker into the Hayterade gets the job done for Jamie!

WINNER: Jamie Hayter

TIME: 13:55

THOUGHTS: Two times Billie has come to face Jamie, and twice she has lost. But give her a lot of credit, she delivered another sterling performance, but Jamie is the here and the now, and her match with Kris should be amazing.

RATING: ***1/2

The Death Riders promo. Claudio says they expected casualties in this war, but the only way this will end is by death. Yes, they accept the challenge from the Opps. At Spring Breakthrough, they will teach them a lesson. Jon now. This will be a valuable learning experience. Joe and Shibata have been here before, but he wonders what they are teaching HOOK. Don’t worry, he will leave him broken but hey, chicks dig scars. We then get a close up of Yuta because, sure, that fits.

The Gates of Agony are here post break, and they come out the face tunnel now? Okay.

The Gates of Agony vs. Jobber with arm tattoo and Jobber who looks like Colin Delaney

It took about as long as it did for this match to run as it did for me to make up the byline for this match.

WINNER: The Gates of Agony

TIME: 1:00

THOUGHTS: Murdering by the Samoans.

RATING: N/R

Lexy Nair looks to get a word with FTR before they leave. But here are Cool Hand Angelo Parker and Daddy Magic Matt Menard. Parker knows what they are trying to do with Garcia, but they won’t let them pull the wool over his eyes. Dax wants to speak, but Menard tells them to shut the F up. They won’t let them treat Garcia like they did to Copeland. Dax says how about they fight tonight, and let Danny decide who he wants to go with? FTR leave, as Menard looks a little concerned.

We return with Blake Christian already in the ring.

Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian

I like that Billy Gunn still comes out with Bowens, and his song is pretty cool. Hope he gets some kind of push on his own.

The bell rings as Bowen takes off his chest plate shirt thing. Bowens with the go-behind and he drops Christian on his face. Back to their feet, Blake with wrist control, but an a reversal by Bowens for a two count. He reminds Blake he is in the ring with the 5-Tool Player! Christian lures Bowens into the corner and springboards off the top rope and hits a dropkick. He slaps Anthony and celebrates. Bowens isn’t having any of this as he jumps over Blake and hits merry-go-round bulldog. PIP Break.

We’re back, as Christian is in control after a distraction from Lee Johnson. Bowens ends that with a kick combination and an over-the-top Fameasser! Bowens with the Grand Slam (think reverse Angle Slam), but Christian kicks out at two. Christian slides off the back of Bowens to the apron and racks the eyes of Bowens. He throws him to the floor and hits a dive through the ropes! Back in the ring, Bowens cuts Christian off with a spinning DDT! Cover, but Johnson puts Christian’s foot on the ropes. Spanish Fly by Christian for a two count. Corkscrew kick by Christian. He goes to the top, 450 FOOT STOMP! The cover, Bowens out at two. Christian talks smack to Bowens, as Anthony fights back. Christian cuts it off with a stunner off the ropes. Christian mocks Gunn with a SUCK IT, Bowens catches Christian with a thrust kick. Bowens knocks Johnson off the apron. Gunn attacks Lee on the floor. The Molly Wop from Bowens and that’s the game!

WINNER: Anthony Bowens

TIME: 9:30

THOUGHTS: While this was a really good match, I question giving Christian as much as he did if we are trying to make Bowens a big deal. None the less, these guys had a really good one out there.

RATING: ***1/4

Bowens has a mic post-match. SPRINGFIELD! Make some noise! What you see is the 5-Tool player, he is the pride of professional wrestling. he doesn’t need a government trademark to prove he’s the best, he will prove in this ring each and every week. Who will step up to the plate next and get their ass Molly Wopped by the 5-Tool Player?

Megan Bayne will crush an unfortunate soul next.

The Megasus is here to make you bow down! Oh shit. it’s a 2-on-1 match? Noice!

Megan Bayne W/Penelope Pillows Ford vs. LMK and Kelly Madan

Not to state the obvious, but I still don’t like the two girls against this real-life Wonder Woman.

Bayne beats down Madan to start, finishing with a one-legged drop kick. LMK tries to hit a crossbody, but she gets thrown into the corner for her trouble. Bayne smashes both girls in the corner, then hits a lariat on Madan and DVD on LMK. Fate’s Descent on Madan as she drops her onto LMK and pins them both.

WINNER: Megan Bayne

TIME: 1:20

THOUGHTS: In the words of Thrill Hill, that was death by Snu Snu.

RATING: N/R

Video package for tonight’s main event, featuring Takeshita and King in the Men’s Owen.

Next match is up, as Kevin Knight is here!

Kevin Knight vs. AR Fox

This one should be a real treat. We’re getting more Fox and more Knight, we all win!

Knight opens up on the attack and tires two quick pins to no avail. Fox tries a dropkick, but Knight hangs on to the top rope. Standing shooting star press by Knight for a two count. Fox is either in pain or is channeling his inner Toru Yano. Fox drops Knight on the apron, Knight tries to grab ahold, but Fox with a standing side kick. Fox up and over with the double stomp. PIP Break.

We’re back, as Knight hits a jawbreaker on Fox. European uppercuts and a big drop kick from Knight. He kips up and hits a corner clothesline. Kicks to the midsection and a boot choke by Knight. Knight hits a Sky High that D’Lo Brown would appreciate, but Fox kicks out at two. Knight rolls through, but Fox shoves him off. LO MEIN PAIN FROM FOX! 450 SPLASH! Cover for a two count! Fox grabs Knight by the hands, but Knight with a roll up. Another big drop kick (eat your heart out Maven), Fox drops Knight, but Knight hits a hurrincanrana off the second rope! Huge DDT by Knight. To the top he goes, Jet Clothesline! Cover, the win!

WINNER: Kevin Knight

TIME: 8:00

THOUGHTS: A shame most of this match was in PIP, because it was amazing. They needed more time, but with the show being stuff with matches, it had little time to breathe. What a show, though.

RATING: ***3/4

The Gates of Agony are backstage. They are back, that was impressive. They love to be hurt. At Dynamite, they want to see The Hurt Syndicate try to hurt them. Huh. Okay.

FTR make their way to the ring.

FTR vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

Daniel Garcia makes his way out before the match gets underway.

The bell rings, and FTR goes on the attack immediately. Two-Point-OH are getting their number revoked to half-point-OH right now. Menard has been busted open as Dax hammers away with punches to the face of Menard. Cash and Garcia talk on the floor. Menard continues to get beat down by Harwood. Menard trying to fight back, he gets Harwood in their corner and hammers away on him. Wheeler in and grabs Menard by the hair. He throws Cash off but Harwood with a hook clotheslines. Shatter Machine. The Stuck Piledriver on Menard. They hit a second one, as Garcia pleads for them to stop. Here comes a third attempt, but Garcia on the apron now. Wheeler decides to take the pin instead.

WINNER: FTR

TIME: 3:30

THOUGHTS: Didn’t have to have this match here, with all the other stuff on the show. Nothing but a squash.

RATING: **

FTR feign like they are going to leave the ring, but as Garcia helps Menard up, they return and ambush Garcia. One Stuck piledriver. A second one. A third attempt is thwarted by refs and AEW Security. Dax punches Posey out. The Paragon is here, remember, they had the mutual admiration society with Menard, Parker, and Garcia, so this makes sense. FTR run out of the ring now that the numbers don’t favor them. Incoming FTR/KOR-Strong rematch?

Our Forever Champion is here!

Women’s Owen Tourney Quarterfinals Match: ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Harley Cameron

NGL, I’d like Cameron’s chances better if she brought Puppet Mone out to help!

The bell rings and the ladies circle. Lock-up, Athena overpowers Cameron. Harley tries again, but Athena pushes her back to the corner and pats her on the head. This time, Cameron gets the last laugh with a roll-up for a two count. Jackknife pins are traded, and we have a standoff. Athena nods in approval and even claps for Cameron. She grabs a headlock, Cameron reverses, but Athena shoves her off. Athena charges but Cameron moves and hits a side kick. Some kind of interesting choke with her legs in the ropes now on Athena. Athena suckers Cameron into hitting the corner, as Athena hits a side slam on the apron, then a suplex to the floor. PIP Break.

We’re back, as Athena has the bow and arrow on Cameron. Harley rolls out of the move into a pin for a two count. Russian leg sweeps by Cameron. Athena responds with a running thrust kick for a two. Athena puts Cameron in the tree of WOE and kicks her in the back. Athena takes the time to post, charges in, but Cameron moves and gets out of the tree. Time to feel the wrath with forearms and an enziguri. Camerson with forearms to the back of Athena between the ropes, punctuated by an axe kick. Cameron to the top rope, crossbody, but Athena rolls through, powerbomb position, but Cameron rolls through. Thrust kick by Athena, but she springboards into a fist from Cameron. Belly-to-Back suplex from Cameron for a two count. Cameron looking for her finishing move, but Athena cartwheels out. Cameron reverses into a roll-up for a two. Cameron with Soul Food, but Athena picks her off with a powerbomb. Creative knee strike by Athena, as she goes to the top. O-Face, that’s all she wrote.

WINNER: Athena

TIME: 10:30

THOUGHTS: Another match that we knew who was going to win, but damn if Cameron didn’t have herself another showing in this one. There were some sloppy spots, but overall, really good match between these women.

RATING: ***

The main event is up next, right after this.

Four Belts Mone! Springfield! Sorry the Mone Train skipped your sorry town, but this Wednesday is Dynamite in her hometown of Boston. Athena is nothing but a speed bump in her journey to another All-In Texas and another title. She will show her that Mone changes everything and you aren’t in her class, DARLING.

The Alpha is here for the main event!

Men’s Owen Tourney Quarterfinals Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brody King

Expecting a lot of MEAT to be slapped in this one! Don’t let me down!

The bell rings and we are underway. MEAT type up right off the bat, as King takes Takeshita to the corner. Takeshita can’t overpower King, so he hits a forearm, but King responds with a lariat. Takeshita over the back, tries a suplex, but King fights him off and hits his own back suplex. Chops by King in the corner, strong Irish whip into the corner. King looking for the Senton splash, but Takeshita moves. Takeshita with a senton splash from the second rope. Takeshita gets pulled over the top rope by King. King picks up Takeshita, he tries to fight out, but King with a DVD on the apron. King rolls Takeshita in the ring but he rolls out the otherside. Takeshita sits in the chair. he lures King in and hits a king’s knee strike. Takeshita back in, TOPE OVER THE TOPE BY TAKESHITA. HOLY SHIT CHANTS. PIP Break.

We return to see a SUPERPLEX by King during the PIP. ARF! ARF! ARF! CANNONBALL by King! Cover for a two count. King trying to pick up Takeshita, but he blocks it. Chop fest ensues, Takeshita hits the deck. Forearm battle now, hellacious chops by King drops Takeshita to his knees. Takeshita with a huge open-handed shot, he falls into the pin for a two count. BLUE THUNDER BOMB BY TAKESHITA FOR A TWO COUNT! Takeshita with the lariat, but King won’t budge, much to Takeshita’s dismay. Another try, a third one. King responds with a chop and a lariat. The pin for a two count. Dante’s Inferno! Takeshita kicks out at 2.9! Ganzo Bomb attempt, Takeshita fights out, both men collide in the middle of the ring. TOMBESTONE PILEDRIVER BY TAKESHITA, AND TRANSISTIONS INTO A DEAD LEFT GERMAN! LARIATO! KING KICKS OUT AT 2.8

YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!

Overdrive Knee, but King eats it! A second knee drops King, cover, kick out at two! Another Overdrive Knee to the back of King’s Head! ANOTHER ONE! That’s it!

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita

TIME: 12:20

THOUGHTS: Yep, expected a great match, and we got that and even more. We knew the end game was going to be Takeshita winning, but they made it seem like either man could take this one.

RATING: ***3/4

We’ll have Takeshita/Ospreay, Athena/Mone on Wednesday in the Semifinals, and Hangman and the Wildcard in the last match of the Quarterfinals.

And with that, we’re done!