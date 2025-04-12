What Happened at WWE Speed in Seattle (SPOILERS)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Sol Ruca captured championship gold on Friday night during WWE Speed tapings at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, emerging as the new WWE Speed Women’s Champion after defeating Candice LeRae in a title match.

Ruca, 25, secured her championship opportunity by picking up key victories over Katana Chance and Michin in recent weeks. She made the most of that momentum in Seattle, ending LeRae’s run as the inaugural champion.

LeRae originally won the WWE Speed Women’s Championship last October, defeating IYO SKY in the finals of a tournament to become the first-ever titleholder. She had successfully retained the belt on two occasions prior to her loss, both times resulting in time-limit draws. The first came against Natalya during the January 10 taping in Phoenix, and the second against Zoey Stark during the February 21 taping in New Orleans.

Ruca’s victory over LeRae marks her second major win of the week. Earlier, she defeated Jazmyn Nyx on NXT, earning a coveted spot in the upcoming ladder match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship at Stand & Deliver.

Sol Ruca has captured the Women’s Speed Championship.



(📸: @Jome253) pic.twitter.com/YMu4H9NzkX — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 12, 2025