Becky Lynch Addresses Her WWE Future: “Maybe One Day, But Not Right Now”

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Becky Lynch does not appear to be heading back to WWE in the near future, based on her own words during a recent public appearance.

Lynch took part in The Ultimate Improv Show on Friday, April 11, held at the Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles, California. While on stage, she made a lighthearted nod to the ongoing WrestleMania season before clarifying to the crowd that she is currently not active in the wrestling ring.

“It’s WrestleMania season, isn’t it? Look, I’m not wrestling anymore,” Lynch stated, drawing a few disappointed reactions from the audience. She followed up by adding, “Maybe one day, but not right now. But my husband is!”

Lynch shared the stage with a cast of comedic performers, including Dan Black, SNL alum Bobby Moynihan, Paul Scheer, Neil Casey, Brandon Scott Jones, Lisa Gilroy, and musical guest Bunny Lowe.

Beyond wrestling, Lynch is continuing to focus on her growing career in entertainment. She recently wrapped filming for her role in the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series on Paramount+. Her character is believed to be part of the bridge crew. The show centers around Mary Wiseman’s Sylvia Tilly—who previously appeared on Star Trek: Discovery—now leading a new class of Starfleet recruits.

Additionally, PWInsider reported earlier this year that Lynch also filmed scenes for the upcoming sequel to Happy Gilmore, signaling that her attention remains firmly on acting for the foreseeable future.