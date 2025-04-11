WWE Smackdown Results = April 11, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight on SmackDown, Rey Fenix battles Berto, Cody Rhodes is set to appear, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre come face to face, the Women's Tag Team Gauntlet Match to determine the opponents for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's Tag Team Titles pitting teams: The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven & Alba Fyre) -vs- Kayden Carter & Katana Chance -vs- Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark -vs- Lyra Valkyria & Bayley -vs- B-Fab & Michin -vs- Maxxine Dupri & Natalya against each other in a Gauntlet Match and more!

Check back for live results!

SmackDown kicks off and we see Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Legado Del Fantasma, Rey Fenix, and Cody Rhodes either hanging out backstage or attending to matters pre SmackDown.

Nick Aldis stands in the ring and discusses being RKO'd last week and invites Randy Orton to the ring. Orton tells Adlis that he can tell that Aldis took last week personally. Orton reminds Aldis that last time he paid an extra $50,000.00 fine in case he is to go RKO happy again and that they're even now. Orton tells Aldis this is an important WrestleMania for him so he needs a match regardless of what it takes. Aldis tells Orton he needs Orton's respect and it doesn't matter if he paid an extra 50 grand. Orton says Aldis has his respect but if he doesn't get Orton a match it'll be bad news for Aldis. Solo Sikoa makes his way out with Tama Tonga. Sikoa asks Aldis to tell Orton to stop embarrassing himself and leave. Sikoa makes fun of Orton whining about not having a match at WrestleMania. Sikoa tells Orton that Orton is in the past and next week LA Knight will be in the past too because Jacob Fatu will be the new US Champ and Orton will be home all alone. Orton tells Sikoa he has balls to interrupt Orton and Orton wants to show Seattle how to beat up two Samoan boys. Tonga and Sikoa go to attack Orton and Orton holds his own until he starts getting double teamed. LA Knight runs out to make the save. Orton and Knight clean house and stand in the ring as Sikoa and Tonga retreat. Knight gets on the mic and says it's the same thing with them all the time. Knight says he hopes Fatu was watching and says neither he or Orton had enough and issue a tag match for Orton/Knight -vs- Tonga/Sikoa.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are walking backstage and we cut to commercial.

Morgan and Rodriguez are at ringside for the gauntlet match.

Match 1 - Women's Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match: The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven & Alba Fyre) -vs- Kayden Carter & Katana Chance -vs- Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark -vs- Lyra Valkyria & Bayley -vs- B-Fab & Michin -vs- Maxxine Dupri & Natalya

Lyra Valkyria & Bayley are the first tag team out for the gauntlet match followed by Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Bayley and Baszler start off and Baszler gets Bayley on the mat and tries to stomp Bayley's arm. They lock up again and Stark is tagged in. Stark single outs Bayley's arm and takes her down with a shoulder check. Bayley arm drags Stark and Stark takes her down with a clothesline. Baszler is tagged back in and Bayley is double teamed. Bayley tags Valkyria and Valkyria trips Baszler and suplexes her. Baszler takes down Valkyria and Stark is tagged in and Stark takes down Valkyria and tags in Baszler after a pinning attempt. Baszler suplexes Valkyria and tags Stark who comes off the top rope and covers Valkyria for a near fall. Valkyria rolls up Baszler to advance.

Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler eliminated

Next out are Maxxine Dupri and Natalya. Natalya is taken down immediately and the women lock up again. Natalya counters out of a hold and the women take turns countering each other's holds. Natalya takes down Valkyria and goes to pin her but Valkyria tags out to Bayley. Natalya gets Bayley on the mat with a headlock and Bayley fires back taking down Natlaya and tagging in Valkyria. Valkyria pounds away on Natalya's arm. Natalya counters out and slaps Valkyria who slaps Natalya back. Natalya punches out Valkyria and elbows her a few times. Bayley is tagged in and Bayley kicks Natalya and Natalya takes down Bayley and tags in Dupri. Dupri hits a high cross body and covers Bayley for a near fall. Dupri hits a suplex and collides into Bayley in the corner and she does the same with both Bayley and Valkyria. Dupri hits her caterpillar on Valkyria and Bayley and covers Bayley for a two count. Dupri tries for a sharpshooter but Bayley rolls her up to advance.

Maxxine Dupri & Natalya eliminated

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance run out next and Carter tries rolling up Bayley. Chance is tagged in and they double team Bayley and cover for a near fall. Carter is tagged in and Bayley is double teamed again but she gets her knees up and then kicks Carter and hits an elbow and covers for a near fall. Valkyria is tagged in and Carter beats on her and tags Chance. Bayley breaks a pin and Chance hits a twisting corkscrew splash on Bayley outside and in the ring Valkyria rolls up Chance for a two count. Valkyria connects with Nightwing to advance.

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance eliminated

B-Fab & Michin are out next. B-Fab slams down Valkyria a few times and B-Fab takes her down with a shoulder check. B-Fab hits a neck breaker and covers for two. Michin is tagged in next and they double team Valkyria. Michin covers Valkyria for a two count. Michin kicks down Valkyria and gets rolled up for a near fall. Valkyria stuns Michin and suplexes Michin. B-Fab tags herself in and she kicks Valkyria in the corner and plants her with a DDT and covers for two. B-Fab traps Valkyria in a submission using her legs and then is rolled up for a two count. B-Fab covers again and only gets Valkyria down for two. Michin is tagged in next, and Valkyria is slammed down. Bayley is tagged in and she punches Michin. Michin kicks her back and hits a DDT and covers for two. B-Fab is tagged in and Bayley is double teamed. B-Fab hits a spinning facebuster and covers for two. Michin takes out Valkyria and in the ring, Bayley hits the RosePlant on B-Fab to advance.

B-Fab & Michin eliminated

Alba Fyre and Piper Niven run down. Fyre attacks Bayley and Niven takes out Valkyria. Fyre beats Bayley around the ring and then back in the ring she kicks Fyre over and over again. Niven slams Valkyria into the steel steps and then is tagged in. Bayley is double suplexed and then splashed by Niven. Niven covers for a two count. Niven chokes Bayley against the ropes and tags in Fyre. Fyre beats on Bayley some more in the ring and tags in Niven and Bayley is double teamed again. Fyre is tagged in and she kicks Bayley and covers for two. Niven chokes out Bayley as Fyre distracts the ref. Bayley is chopped a few times and Niven is tagged in. Niven slams Bayley and tags Fyre. Fyre is slammed onto Bayley and they almost get a near fall. Niven tags back in and Bayley counters a double team and DDT's both Fyre and Niven. Valkyria is tagged in and she splashes onto Niven and kicks Fyre. Valkyria hits float over tornado DDT on Niven and goes for a suplex but Niven counters and suplexes Valkyria into the turnbuckle. Niven goes to sumo splash Valkyria but Valkyria counters and powerbombs Niven. Bayley is tagged in and she hits an elbow and covers for a near fall. Niven hits a sidewalk slam on Bayley and tags in Fyre. Fyre takes out Valkyria and Bayley is then double teamed and Valkyria breaks the pin sending Niven into Fyre and Bayley. All women are now laid out. All four women punch each other in the ring. Bayley suplexes Fyre and Niven headbutts Valkyria. Niven is sent out of the ring and Valkyria powerbombs Niven off the apron onto the floor with Bayley's help. Fyre knocks Bayley down and covers for two. Valkyria is tagged in and Bayley hits her RosePlant and Valkyria hits a leg drop and covers for the win.

Winners: Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez get into the ring after the match and stand face to face with Bayley and Valkyria.

Damian Priest makes his way out to the ring. As Priest makes his way to the ring, Drew McIntyre runs out and attacks Priest. McIntyre beats on Priest down the entry way until officials and security break it up. Priest is helped backstage as McIntyre sits on the ring ropes and laughs. McIntyre gets on the mic and says all his actions are justified. He says Priest is a parasite and only agreed to fight McIntyre because he's down to one eye. McIntyre says this match is a year in the making and he'll give Priest the beating of a life time at WrestleMania. McIntyre tears off his eye patch and says he's 100% cleared meaning Priest is 100% screwed. Priest makes his way back out and runs out and attacks McIntyre. Priest attacks McIntyre in the ring and then slams him into the steel steps. McIntyre attacks Priest's eyes and hits him with the steel steps. McIntyre hits a FutureShock DDT on Priest on the steel steps and rips off Priest's necklace.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa watch their match backstage from last week and talk about how they were screwed. Pretty Deadly is with them and say they agree there is a conspiracy and DIY has gone crazy since they've lost the titles. Motor City Machine Guns come by after Pretty Deadly leave and tell DIY it's not conspiracy but karma.

Match2: Berto -vs- Rey Fenix

We get the bell and the men circle each other and lock up. Fenix rolls up Berto but Berto kicks out. Berto takes down Fenix with a clothesline and then chops him. Fenix takes down Berto and rolls him up for a two count. Berto kicks Fenix and then kicks him against against the corner. Fenix is choked out in the corner and Fenix elbows Berto. Berto throws Fenix off the apron and hits a corkscrew dive on Fenix outside the ring and we gets a commercial break.

Back to SmackDown, Fenix is on the mat and Berto kicks him down and sends him into the turnbuckle. Fenix hits back with a kick and a missile drop kick on Berto off the top rope. Fenix chops Berto and punches him and then hits a flying headbutt on Berto. Berto is stomped on the back sending him out of the ring. Fenix hits a corkscrew suicide dive into Berto outside the ring. Back in the ring, Fenix splashes Berto and covers for a two count. Berto beats on Fenix in the corner and hits a springboard kick to Fenix in the face and covers for a near fall. Berto hits a sitout powerbomb on Fenix and covers for another near fall. Fenix is sitting on the top turnbuckle, Berto chops him and they punch each other up top. Fenix hits a top rope Frankensteiner on Berto and covers him for a two count. Berto now kicks Fenix and Fenix bounces back with a kick to Berto's face. Berto hits another sit out powerbomb and covers for a near fall. Berto climbs the ropes and moonsaults but Fenix gets his feet up and Berto crashes into Fenix's legs. Fenix hits The Goodbye Amigo quick and hits the Mexican Muscle Buster on Berto for the win.

Winner: Rey Fenix

After the match, Santos Escobar comes out and helps Berto up and then tells Berto to shake Fenix's hand. Berto quickly shakes his hand and slaps it away and leaves the ring. Escobar stays behind and shakes Fenix's hand and leaves.

Byron Saxton is backstage outside of Nick Aldis' office with Roxanne Perez and asks her why she's here. She says here to talk to Nick Aldis about challenging Tiffany Stratton. Stratton comes by and says she can learn from Stratton. Nick Aldis comes out of the office and Stratton says she wants Perez tonight. Aldis says he'll think about it.

Chelsea Green is backstage trying to get Piper Niven and Alba Fyre to join her for her match even though they just lost their match. Zelina Vega comes by and taunts Green.

Match 3: Zelina Vega -vs- Chelsea Green

Green throws her tulle into Vegas's face and then starts punching her. Vega rolls up Green and Green drop kicks Vega. Vega is thrown into the barricades outside the ring and slams her head forced into the announce desk. Back in the ring, the bell is called for and the ref counts out Green who didn't make the ten count.

Winner by Countout: Zelina Vega

Angel and Santos Escobar approach Berto and Escobar tells Berto he is extremely disappointed in Berto and tells Angel that they should go find Fenix and congratulate him. Angel pats Berto on the leg and walks away behind Escobar. Andrade walks up to Berto and tells him to keep his chin up. He tells Berto that like, Rey Fenix, Berto is a great wrestler. Berto tells Andrade to mind his own business.

A video package for Naomi plays where she tells Jade Cargill to proceed with caution at WrestleMania. We then get a video retort from Jade Cargill who says she's pissed and calls out Naomi's insecurity and tells her the glow is fading.

Cody Rhodes makes his way out to the ring. Rhodes gets in the ring and is surrounded by a bunch of old Wrestling Championship belts. Rhodes poses on the turnbuckles for a bit and says Seattle has him flustered for how good they have been. Rhodes says the World Championship shows you're the best in the world and he's honored to have this belt. He says it's about the next champion and John Cena is trying to take that away. Rhodes talks about how Cena isn't here and talks about Cena making fun of Rhodes' tattoo and saying it makes him a common fan. Rhodes says he wants to see somebody, somebody who sells out arenas and someone who sets the world ablaze with Latino Heat as he goes by each of the titles in the ring. He gets to the spinner belt and says it can be someone like Cena who carried the company for 10 years. Rhodes says he and Cena are similar but right now he's the champion and Cena isn't. Rhodes says he is part of a great roster and he's the captain and they all make each other better. Rhodes says he does his best work when he's backed into a corner and the bell will ring at WrestleMania and when it's over he'll leave Cena defeated in the ring but will still give him his moment to say goodbye. He says until his time is up, like Cena's is now, the belt is timeless and will stay with him.

Byron Saxton talks to The Street Profits about their match against Motor City Machine Guns. They remind the Machine Guns that they run this division. Carmelo Hayes and The Miz come up and tell them they're running the division to the ground. The Miz says he's putting them on notice because, because of them the Tag Titles aren't defended on WrestleMania.

Match 4: Tiffany Stratton -vs- Roxanne Perez

Perez pushes Stratton at the bell and attacks her in the corner. Stratton pushes down Perez and takes her down with a shoulder check. Stratton is rolled up for a two count. Perez slams down Stratton using her hair and then slaps Stratton. Stratton slaps her back and delivers some arm grads on Perez. Perez is suplexed twice and then covered for a two count. Perez gauges Stratton's eyes as the ref was distracted and Perez sends Stratton into the turnbuckles. Perez stops down on Stratton's hand and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial break, Stratton tries to power out of an armbar but Perez is relentless. Stratton finally powers out and powerbombs Perez out of the armbar. Stratton clotheslines Perez and hits a handspring elbow in the corner on Perez. Perez walks into a Spinebuster and covers Perez for a near fall. Perez is rolled up for two and Stratton hits a sitout powerbomb and covers for a two count. Stratton is punched in the face and slammed down. Perez kicks Stratton and climbs the ropes and tries for a moonsault but Stratton gets her feet up. Perez hits a middle rope Russian Leg Sweep and covers for a near fall. Perez goes for PopRox and Stratton goes for an Alabama Slam but Perez counters and covers for two and Stratton revereses and covers for two. Perez slaps Stratton in a crossface chicken wing but Stratton powers out and hits a death valley driver and The Prettiest Moonsault Ever to ge the win.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

After the match, Charlotte comes out of nowhere and attacks Tiffany Stratton and throws her through the announce table. Wade Barrett tells Flair she'll get herself fired and Flair gets into Barrett's face. Flair stands tall on the announce table as officials check on Stratton.

Match 5: Randy Orton & LA Knight -vs- Tama Tonga & Solo Sikoa

Knight and Tonga start off and Tonga attacks Knight from behind. Sikoa is tagged in and he clotheslines Knight. Knight is punched in the corner and Knight does his best to fight out of it and sends Sikoa and Tonga out of the ring. Orton is tagged in and Sikoa is punched and slammed down. Tonga runs in and is powerslammed too. Orton hits his draping DDT off the ropes and goes to RKO Sikoa. Tonga runs in and distracts Orton and Sikoa hits a Samoan Drop on Orton and Tonga kicks Knight out of the ring and we get a commercial.

Back on SmackDown, Orton punches out Sikoa in the middle of the ring and tries to tag out to Knight. Sikoa kicks down Orton and punches Knight off the apron. Sikoa puts Orton in a headlock and headbutts Orton on the back of the neck. Orton back drops Sikoa to the mat laying them both out. Knight and Tonga are tagged in and Knight clotheslines Tonga several times and slams him down. Knight stomps on Tonga in the corner and hits a running knee. Sikoa tries to interfere and Knight slams him down and powerslams Tonga. Knight delivers an elbow to Tonga and covers for two. Sikoa hits a Samoan Spike on Knight and Orton beats Sikoa out of the ring and hits an RKO on Tonga. Sikoa drags Orton out of the ring and they battle out in the crowd. In the ring, Knight hits BFT on Tonga and gets the win.

Winners: Randy Orton & LA Knight

After the match, Jacob Fatu runs into the ring and kicks Knight and hits a running senton on Knight. Fatu then unleashes a fury of hits on Knight and then connects with a running hip attack followed by a moonsault on Knight. Fatu holds Knight's title and then drops it and hits another moonsault and tosses Knight's title towards him. Fatu stalks a falled Knight in the ring before hitting another moonsault as the show goes off the air.