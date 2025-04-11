Fresh Matches Confirmed for TNA Unbreakable on April 17 and TNA Rebellion on April 27

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

TNA Wrestling continued building momentum toward its upcoming special events with more match announcements during this week’s edition of TNA iMPACT, which aired on Thursday night.

One of the key developments was the addition of a six-man tag team match to the card for next week’s TNA Unbreakable 2025 special, set to take place at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans in attendance and watching at home can look forward to seeing Mike Santana team up with The Hardys—Jeff and Matt Hardy—to take on the trio of Mustafa Ali and The Nemeth Brothers, Nic and Ryan Nemeth.

The match adds a heated dynamic to the show, as all six competitors have been entangled in ongoing rivalries that have played out over recent weeks.

TNA also announced a high-stakes rematch between Mike Santana and Mustafa Ali for the TNA Rebellion 2025 pay-per-view, scheduled for April 27 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. Their previous encounter left unfinished business, and both men will have the opportunity to settle the score on a bigger stage.

