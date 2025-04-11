Charlotte Flair Breaks Silence Following Unscripted SmackDown Exchange With Tiffany Stratton

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton faced off in an intense verbal exchange during the April 4th, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown. While the segment was heavily anticipated, it appears that much of what viewers witnessed did not come from the originally scripted material.

According to a report from the Twitter/X account @WrestleVotes, both Superstars deviated from their planned dialogue during the segment. It was claimed that the two women said “very little of what was in the rundown for them” and that they went “off script quite a bit,” suggesting a level of improvisation not often seen in WWE’s weekly programming.

In the days following the segment, Charlotte Flair broke her silence on social media, issuing a statement to clarify comments made during the broadcast. Flair wrote:

“After being blindsided by my personal trauma on live television, my character said something on-air that was not true, and I’d like to take this opportunity to clear the air. I should have NEVER called the Chicago fans smart. I sincerely apologize.”

The fallout from the promo continued to stir attention online. One fan took a jab at Charlotte by sharing a meme featuring a cyclical diagram that read: “Get title shot,” “Get injured,” “Get a divorce,” and “Get face surgery.” The post, meant to mock Charlotte’s personal and professional history, prompted a sharp response from the former champion:

“Cute. Now would you like me to tell you what I think of you and your face?”

Charlotte's fiery reply added to the already buzzworthy aftermath of the promo, with fans divided over whether the off-script exchange added authenticity or went too far.

I should have NEVER called the Chicago fans smart. I sincerely apologize. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 10, 2025