JBL Responds to WWE WrestleMania 41 Booking Criticism

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 10, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently shared his thoughts on the criticism surrounding WrestleMania 41's booking during an appearance on the “Something To Wrestle With” podcast.

On the build to WrestleMania 41, JBL stated, “I think it’s been great. You know, everybody was bashing the creative and Triple H, and all the things about, ‘There wasn’t a great build-up to WrestleMania.’ Well as we’ve talked about before, the show is much later in the year. So you can’t have a build-up like when you have a late January pay-per-view, and then you have WrestleMania in March. It’s pretty easy. You have one pay-per-view in between, you start to build up at Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania, as we’ve always said. But this road to WrestleMania was several weeks longer, so they really waited until the last pay-per-view to start the build. And I think they’ve done a fantastic job building up to it.”

JBL also tackled the controversial segment involving Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, stating, “I thought it — look, it drew interest. And I don’t know how much interest there was going to be for this. I mean, there was going to be a lot of interest; this is for a championship, and there’s a lot to this. But I thought this created interest, and people were saying, ‘Well there was a shoot.’ I love the people out there, and there are hypocrites out there that will say, ‘We need it to look more like a shoot.’ And then when they don’t know if it is a shoot or not, to go, ‘Oh, someone should be fired over this.’ So you can’t have it both ways. You either want it entertaining, you want it personal, you want it where you can’t see through it. And again, this may be 100% shoot. I have no idea if it is or not. It looks like it probably is. So what? It’s something that creates an interest? People are going to be very interested in this match now.”


