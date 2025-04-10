Wes Hutchings of The Love Brothers Dies at 84

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Wes Hutchings, best known as one half of the flamboyant Love Brothers tag team, has passed away at the age of 84. His daughter JoAnn confirmed the news on social media.

Born in Spaniard’s Bay, Newfoundland, Hutchings moved to Hamilton at the age of seven. It was there he began his wrestling journey at Al Spittles’ Gym, a well-known training ground in Ontario.

Hutchings debuted in 1966, wrestling under several aliases across Canada and the United States. He was booked in Pittsburgh through Bruno Sammartino’s promotion, eventually appearing in the WWWF. Notably, he wrestled at the final show at the original Madison Square Garden in 1968.

He gained recognition alongside Johnny Evans, first as The Hangmen and later as The Love Brothers—Hartford (Hutchings) and Reginald (Evans). The duo became top heels, especially in Toronto and later in the IWA. Known for their hippie-inspired gimmick, the team thrived on their chemistry, with Hutchings as the workhorse and Evans as the mouthpiece.

They held the international tag team titles after defeating Billy Red Lyons and Dewey Robertson in 1974. That same year, Hutchings toured with New Japan Pro Wrestling, facing top stars like Antonio Inoki and Seiji Sakaguchi.

Their run continued in Eddie Einhorn’s IWA with manager Bruce Swayze until 1976. Hutchings then went solo, including a title reign in Puerto Rico’s WWC and time in Mid-Atlantic, Georgia, and Central States Wrestling.

He later joined George Cannon’s Superstars of Wrestling, performing in summer tours throughout Newfoundland & Labrador, capturing tag and heavyweight titles.

His final match came during a tour in his home province against Adrian Adonis, which tragically became Adonis’ last match. The next day, Adonis died in a car accident that also claimed promoter Dave McKigney and wrestler Pat Kelly. Hutchings, devastated, retired from wrestling shortly after.

Johnny Evans, his longtime partner, passed away in 2018 at the age of 90.

