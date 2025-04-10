New Promotion Inks National TV Deal in the United States

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mid Atlantic Territory Wrestling, a promotion that has been around for a few years and seeks to bring back the classic style of territory wrestling presented in a serious way, has inked a new TV deal.

Referee Todd Myers, a good friend of the Wrestling Epicenter site, confirmed the news on Facebook as has the promotion's own facebook account. You can check out the post below.