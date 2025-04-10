New Promotion Inks National TV Deal in the United States

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Mid Atlantic Territory Wrestling, a promotion that has been around for a few years and seeks to bring back the classic style of territory wrestling presented in a serious way, has inked a new TV deal.
Referee Todd Myers, a good friend of the Wrestling Epicenter site, confirmed the news on Facebook as has the promotion's own facebook account. You can check out the post below.
Well, the cats out of the bag! After two short years, Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling will be debuting on NATIONAL television! This Saturday in Yorktown, VA we will tape the first episodes which will debut on Tuesday, April 29 at 8pm on Right Now TV. The network is available in over 90 million homes across the country and beyond on their Roku Channel as well as their website at RightNowTelevision.com . I am proud to be a part of this and even prouder of everyone else involved who have worked together to put this into fruition!