Joe Hendry Heads to Las Vegas Ahead of TNA Unbreakable 2025

“Say his name and he appears…”

That phrase has once again come to life, as someone in Las Vegas, Nevada — also known as “Sin City” — must have mentioned Joe Hendry. The reigning TNA World Champion is now confirmed to embark on a special media tour in Las Vegas next week.

Hendry will be in town to promote the highly anticipated TNA Unbreakable 2025 event, which is set to take place on Thursday, April 17, 2025. The event will coincide with WrestleMania 41 Week, which is also taking place in Las Vegas, making the city a major hotspot for professional wrestling fans.

TNA Wrestling has officially issued a press release containing full details about Joe Hendry’s upcoming media appearances in Las Vegas.

Joe Hendry was a worldwide viral sensation in 2024 with his theme song, “I Believe In Joe Hendry,” being released as a single. It peaked at No. 4 on the UK Singles Downloads Chart and No. 6 on the UK Singles Sales Charts. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Official Big Top 40 Charts. Hendry’s worldwide fame has spanned from random mentions on TV news broadcasts to part of a Savannah Bananas baseball game, and everything in between. Joe defeated Nic Nemeth in January to win the TNA World Championship and, days later, was a surprise entrant in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble.



Unbreakable will air live from Sin City on the TNA+ app, starting at 10pm EST/7pm local time, featuring X-Division Champion Moose, Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (brothers Jeff & Matt Hardy), among others.



Tickets for Unbreakable in Las Vegas are on sale at UNLVTickets.com.



