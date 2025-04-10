Three Major WrestleMania 41 Matches Reportedly in the Works

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

As the countdown to WrestleMania 41 continues, sources close to the situation indicate that WWE’s current working plan includes a total of 14 matches across the two-night event.

While several marquee bouts have already been officially confirmed, there are still a few key matchups expected to be finalized in the coming days.

One such match being discussed is Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest, a potential showdown that has been in development for some time. However, McIntyre’s status remains up in the air due to a legitimate eye injury, casting uncertainty over his availability for the event.

Another bout expected to take shape involves Randy Orton in a featured singles contest. Although Orton is currently slated to compete, his opponent has yet to be determined.

Additionally, WWE has reportedly explored the idea of a WWE Tag Team Championship match between The New Day and The War Raiders. While this title clash has been discussed internally, it has not been made official as of yet.

As always, plans for a major WWE event such as WrestleMania are subject to change, especially with ongoing creative developments and injury-related concerns. Nevertheless, with just over a week to go, the following matches reflect WWE’s current internal direction for WrestleMania 41, scheduled for April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WrestleMania 41: Night One (Saturday)

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

GUNTHER (c) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso – WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair – WWE Women’s World Championship

WrestleMania 41: Night Two (Sunday)

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena – Undisputed WWE Championship

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley – WWE Women’s Championship

Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

We will provide further updates as more information regarding WrestleMania 41 becomes available.