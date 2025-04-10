WWE Announces WrestleMania Superstore Coming to Las Vegas

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE is set to bring more than just "The Grandest Stage of Them All" to Las Vegas next week, as the company officially confirmed that the WrestleMania Superstore will also be making its way to “Sin City.”

The massive retail experience will be open to fans from Thursday, April 17 through Monday, April 21, 2025. The Superstore will offer a wide range of WWE merchandise and memorabilia, celebrating all things WrestleMania.

The best part? Admission is completely free, and no ticket is required. The event is open to the public, making it the perfect destination for fans visiting Las Vegas during WrestleMania week.

According to WWE.com, the Superstore will be an immersive experience, giving fans the opportunity to shop exclusive gear, browse historic WWE displays, and take part in themed activities leading into the weekend’s huge events.

From WWE.com:

The WrestleMania Superstore is coming to Las Vegas

The Show of Shows is coming to Las Vegas and the only way to gear up for the big event is at the WrestleMania Superstore. Taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Thursday, April 17, through Monday, April 21, the WWE Universe can shop the largest collection of official WrestleMania merchandise under one roof with items such as replica titles, WrestleMania mini titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles and so much more.



* Lids customization station with limited edition WrestleMania patches

* WrestleMania jersey personalization station

* Topps Chrome WWE trading cards at the Topps booth where fans can seek autographs of favorite Superstars, trade with fellow fans and add iconic WWE moments to their Topps collections

* An exclusive collection of T-Shirts and jackets from Civil Regime



Admission to the WrestleMania Superstore is free (no ticket required) and open to the public. It is a must-attend event for every member of the WWE Universe who wants the full WrestleMania experience in Las Vegas.



WrestleMania Superstore



Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall

300 Convention Center Dr.

Las Vegas, NV 89109



Superstore Hours



* Thursday, April 17

11 a.m.-midnight

* Friday, April 18

9 a.m.-midnight

* Saturday, April 19

9 a.m.-midnight

* Sunday, April 20

9 a.m.-midnight

* Monday, April 21

9 a.m.-3 p.m.