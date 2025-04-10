CM Punk Dismisses Retirement Talk, Sets Sights on Acting Career

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

CM Punk is not overly concerned about when he will eventually retire from professional wrestling, saying he is simply focused on the present and enjoying where he is now in his career.

The 46-year-old is less than two weeks away from competing in his very first WrestleMania main event. Speaking with Metro, Punk explained that with WWE's current lighter schedule and fewer house shows, he is experiencing significantly less wear and tear on his body compared to earlier years.

“No, because you never know what’s going to happen,” Punk responded when asked about whether he has given any thought to retirement. “If you would ask me when I was 26 if I would be wrestling when I was 46, I would have been like, ‘No way.’ [laughs]"

“The business has changed so much, the miles that we put on our bodies for years and years and years, and now we’re here, and we’re wrestling maybe once a month, we’re doing one show a week.”

While wrestling remains his primary focus, Punk is also branching out into acting. He signed with Paradigm talent agency last year and has already secured roles in the Syfy series Revival and the upcoming horror film Night Patrol.

Punk also expressed interest in the opportunities that may arise from WWE’s deal with Netflix. He believes the streaming giant may look to integrate WWE talent into future original projects, and he is eager to be a part of that.

“The Netflix thing is interesting, because I think they want to specifically find projects not only for me, but other superstars that they feel can cross over,” Punk said. “I would love to do stuff with Cena. I would love to do stuff with anybody, really. I’m in it to learn. And in that respect, I’m an artist. I want to do stuff that’s fulfilling.”

CM Punk will headline night one of WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19, in a triple threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.