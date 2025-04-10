Trick Williams Cast as Athletic Director in CW’s All American

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Trick Williams is stepping back onto the football field—this time in front of the camera.

The former NXT Champion has landed a guest-starring role on The CW’s All American, portraying Eddie Blair, the Athletic Director of South Crenshaw High. As reported by Variety, this appearance marks a significant full-circle moment for Williams, who previously worked as an extra on the show’s third season.

“I am super excited to be a part of this new season of ‘All American,’” Williams shared. “They treated me like royalty, put me in my own trailer, and made sure I looked top tier. I really appreciated that because four years ago, I was working as an extra–as a kicker–for South Crenshaw. To come back as the AD for Crenshaw is super surreal and a true full-circle moment for me. They have a great cast and crew, incredible directors, and a strong team. It was an honor be a part of the show.”

Williams will appear in the Season 7 finale of All American, continuing his crossover appeal outside the ring.

Inside the squared circle, Trick Williams remains in hot pursuit of championship gold. He is one of two challengers set to compete for the NXT Championship against current titleholder Oba Femi at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 19 in Las Vegas. Williams earned his place in the triple threat match alongside Je’Von Evans. The bout holds added significance for Williams, as Femi ended his NXT title reign earlier this year at New Year’s Evil.