Injuries Impact AEW Dynasty 2025 Main Event Finish

The Young Bucks made their return at AEW Dynasty 2025, helping Jon Moxley and costing Swerve Strickland the AEW World Title. Fightful Select provided insight into how injuries influenced AEW’s creative direction for the event.

Speculation swirled about Bryan Danielson's involvement in the finish, given his presence backstage. However, the final decision rested with CEO Tony Khan, as one source humorously noted that if Danielson had that much influence, he wouldn't have lost the title last year.

Uncertainty surrounded The Young Bucks' return, with some talents eager to work with them. Although they attended a recent show in California, reports indicated mixed signals on their long-term plans; some sources stated they hadn’t been informed while others mentioned early ideas had been developed.

As for Swerve's chances at winning, there’s no further information, but reports suggest Moxley always planned for a lengthy reign. AEW is evaluating the success of the Moxley/Death Riders storyline amid observed fan disconnect on social media.

Despite a rating increase post-Moxley’s championship win, Jay White's anticipated heel turn was hindered by an injury, leading to significant shifts in creative direction. Injured talents Orange Cassidy and Brian Cage were also initially set for the event.