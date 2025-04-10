Rhea Ripley Reveals Inspiration Behind WWE Image Change

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Rhea Ripley discussed her past self-doubt that almost led her to quit WWE, shaping her current persona. Since her 2017 Mae Young Classic debut, her look transformed from blonde and bright to a style reflecting her personal identity.

On a recent episode of Stephanie’s Places, Ripley shared how she felt “overcome with uncertainty” before her Mae Young Classic match, even considering returning to Australia. She expressed her emotional struggle, saying, “It brought me to a point where I sat down with myself one day and I was like, ‘You need to be better, you need to be yourself, and you need to prove people wrong.’”

Ripley elaborated on her changes: “I felt I hid behind my blonde hair... I cut my hair. I changed my gear. I had a new attitude. I don’t care what people think about me anymore. I’m gonna go out there and I’m gonna do what feels right for me.”

Since her 2018 transformation during the Mae Young Classic, Ripley has become a WWE Women’s Grand Slam Champion. She is set to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19 & 20, 2025, in Las Vegas.