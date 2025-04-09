WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE 2K25 Update 1.07 Launches With Major Fixes

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 09, 2025

2K has unveiled a significant update for WWE 2K25 aimed at addressing various game issues since its launch. The 1.07 patch introduces improvements across multiple modes:

  • General: Stability and performance enhancements.
  • Championships: Added new NXT and NXT Women’s Championships.

  • Camera: Fixes for Money in the Bank briefcase clipping, camera focus issues in Royal Rumble, and enhanced camera tracking.

  • Create: Improvements in CAA and CAS, including concerns regarding the manual camera and image customization.

  • Create-an-Arena: Fixes for lighting and display issues, allowing venue feature toggling.

  • MyGM: Updates include new Women's midcard championships and tuning adjustments for balancing.

  • Gameplay: Addressed issues with “Run-In” and “Paparazzi” Paybacks, among other adjustments to match mechanics.

  • Other Updates: General stability updates and improved UI for manager selections during matches.

The first DLC pack is anticipated later this year. What do you think of this latest patch? Share your thoughts in the comments below.


