Gunther Credits Triple H with Saving Wrestling

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Gunther praises Triple H as a pivotal figure in professional wrestling's evolution during an interview with Ariel Helwani.

He believes Triple H opened WWE to global talent, creating opportunities for many wrestlers, especially Europeans. Gunther stated, “To a certain degree, he saved professional wrestling, to a big degree.” He reflects on the challenges Europeans faced in entering WWE prior to this change, recalling it as a closed-off world. He emphasized that Triple H’s initiatives resulted in a positive transformation for the industry. Gunther also mentioned his transition in WWE, spending more time under Triple H's guidance compared to his brief experience with Vince McMahon, which he described as “a strange work experience.” Throughout his journey, Gunther has seen significant changes in WWE, all initiated by Triple H’s vision. His full remarks can be viewed in the video embedded below.