Minute Maid Becomes Official Juice Partner of WWE in New Sponsorship Deal

WWE issued the following:

MINUTE MAID® NAMED OFFICIAL JUICE PARTNER OF WWE®

April 9, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Minute Maid, the world’s largest juice brand, today announced a new partnership that will see Minute Maid become the Official Juice Partner of WWE.

Under the new agreement, Minute Maid will receive a wide range of integrations within key WWE assets, including match sponsorships and integrations within Premium Live Events such as WrestleMania® 41 and SummerSlam®, custom broadcast integrations and branding within WWE’s weekly flagship program Monday Night Raw which streams globally on Netflix, as well as WWE Superstar branding on fan-favorite Minute Maid products, a custom digital content series titled, ‘Juice Up Your Mondays,’ live event activations, and more.

Further, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and Bianca Belair will unite to inspire fans to turn Mondays into something worth celebrating as part of Minute Maid’s effort to take Mondays to the next level through its new ‘Bring the Juice’ brand platform.

“We are excited to partner with The Coca-Cola Company to name Minute Maid the Official Juice Partner of WWE,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO. “Minute Maid is a trusted family brand with unmatched global reach, and we look forward to collaborating on new and innovative integrations that will resonate with both audiences.”

“As the world’s most iconic juice brand, we don’t just follow culture—we help shape it,” said Jorge Luzio, Head of Marketing, Minute Maid Juice Portfolio, North America, Minute Maid, The Coca-Cola Company. “This partnership with WWE allows us to tap into one of the most passionate fanbases in the world, bringing the juice to everyday moments and taking them from ordinary to legendary.”

Beyond WrestleMania 41, Minute Maid will continue to roll out unexpected experiences, ensuring WWE fans can “Bring the Juice” to every moment. For more information on the partnership and upcoming activations, visit Minute Maid’s digital hub or follow @MinuteMaid and @WWE on social media.

About WWE

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About The Coca‑Cola Company

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca‑Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Fuze Tea, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.