Missy Hyatt Headed to Las Vegas for WrestleMania Weekend and She's Selling a Unique Item

Posted By: James Walsh on Apr 09, 2025

Missy Hyatt is headed to WrestleMania weekend. While I would argue it should be to go in the WWE Hall of Fame and is not, she is going to be part of the overall festivities!  And, she's selling... condoms!

Wrestling fans, get ready — the legendary “Walking Riot” Melissa Hyatt is coming to Las Vegas!
Join us Saturday, April 19th at the Westgate Hotel and Casino from 10 AM to 1 PM for an unforgettable meet & greet with the First Lady of Wrestling!
No pre-orders necessary — Missy will be bringing a ton of unique and collectible items you won't want to miss, including:
Photo Op – $20
Autographed 8x10 – $20
Combo (Photo + 8x10) – $30
Official Missy Hyatt Trading Card – $20
(4) Missy Hyatt Condoms – $20
2025 Missy Hyatt Calendar – $25
Heel Sunglasses – $20
Come say hi, grab some exclusive merch, and relive the golden era of wrestling with a true icon!
Snarky looks are always free!

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
#missy hyatt #classic wrestling #wcw

