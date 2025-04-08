WWE NXT Results - April 8th, 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tonight on NXT, Trick Williams, Oba Femi and Je'Von Evans team up to take on The Dark State, Wes Lee battles Yoshiki Inamura, Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker go one on one and more!



Check back for live results!

NXT opens with Stephanie Vaquer being approached by Kelly Kincaid who asks her about her decision to which Vaquer says she will make after this match and she makes her way down to commentary for our first match.

Match 1: Jordynne Grace -vs- Jaida Parker

At the bell the women charge each other and Grace is able to spear Parker. They roll around the ring and end up outside the ring. Grace slams Parker into the ring apron and kicks her. Parker is slammed into the ring some more and sent into the ring. In the ring, Parker is atomic dropped, and then hit with a death valley driver and an elbow and covered for two. The match spills to the apron , where the women tease to slam each other on the apron and Parker throws Grace into the ropes and into the ring. Parker hits a blockbuster on Grace and she covers for a near fall. Grace slams Parker into the turnbuckles and slaps her. Grace gets tripped on the ropes and Parker lays Grace on the middle rope and sits on her and we get a commercial break.

Back from commercial break, Grace is seated on the turnbuckle and Parker joins her. Parker goes for a middle rope suplex but Grace floats over and tries to powerbomb her but fails. Parker tries to piledrive Grace but Grace counters by flipping Parker over and slamming her. Parker and Grace exchange punches in the middle of the ring until Grace slams into Parker in the corner. Parker connects with a hip strike and Grace chops back and gets Parker on her shoulders and slams her into the turnbuckle. Grace hits an off the shoulder/torture rack neck breaker and covers for a near fall. Grace gets Parker in a Dragon Sleeper and Parker breaks out of it and slams Grace and goes for the Hipnotic and misses. Grace botches a suicide dive and Parker slaps Vaquer at ringside. Vaquer goes to smack Parker and Parker ducks and Vaquer smokes Grace and the three brawl and the ref calls for the bell.

Double Disqualification

After the match, Giulia runs out and cleans house and she and Vaquer stand together in the ring. Giulia attacks Vaquer and slams her down and poses with the belt.

Hank and Tank talk backstage and Swipe Right walks up to them and tell them after they beat Fraxiom tonight they'll mentor Hank and Tank.

The Culling is seen on the NXT Spotlight and they apologize to Shawn Spears for letting him down. Spears that title is in the past and the focus now shifts to Izzi Dame and for to advance to Stand and Deliver, and for Niko Vance and Brooks Jensen to destroy Hank and Tank.

Match 2: Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) -vs- Swipe Right (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes)

Smokes and Frazer start and Smokes kicks Frazer into Axiom and then tags Baylor. Frazer is double teamed and covered for two. Smokes is now tagged in and Frazer is double teamed again and covered for two. Smokes knocks Axiom off the apron and Frazer kicks Smokes. Baylor is tagged in and Axiom is tagged too and they double team both Baylor and Smokes. Axiom takes out Baylor and Frazer takes out Smokes and then they alternate and splash their other opponent. Axiom kicks Baylor and Smokes blind tags and spears Axiom. Baylor is tagged in and Axiom is double teamed and covered for two. Axiom suplexes Baylor who tags Smokes and Smokes goes for Axiom. Axiom hits a standing Spanish Fly and tags Frazer. Frazer double DDT's Swipe Right and hits a standing shooting star press on Smokes and covers for a near fall. Axiom is tagged and Baylor is tagged in. Swipe Right double teams Frazer and then Smokes is tagged back and they double team Axiom but Axiom slips out and superkicks Baylor and hits and super Spanish Fly on Smokes and Frazer hits a Phoenix Splash and get the win.

Winners: Fraxiom

Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx are backstage and Fallon Henley walks in and says Ava has given Fatal Influence a qualifier match. Jayne and Henley argue over who will take the spot until Nyx says it will be her who takes it and walks out of the locker room.

Match 3 - Six Woman NXT Women's North American Championship No 1 Contender's Ladder Match Qualifier: Jazmyn Nyx w/Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley) -vs- So Ruca w/Zaria

The women lock up and Nyx gets Ruca in a headlock and Ruca handstands out of it. Ruca flips around the ring and takes down Nyx with an X-Factor. Ruca suplexes Nyx and then covers for a two count. Nyx trips Ruca and Ruca rolls out to the apron. Ruca kicks Nyx and jumps off the ropes into Nyx's feet. Nyx kicks down Ruca and kicks her against the turnbuckles. Nyx takes down Ruca and hits a perfect plex and clamps on a submission hold. Nyx hits a running kick and covers for two. Ruca slams down Nyx and kicks Nyx. Ruca chops Nyx and takes her down with a body check and springboard splashes. Ruca hits a back pack stunner and kick and covers for a near fall. Fatal Influence distracts the ref and Zaria allowing Nyx to hit the Nyx kick and covers Ruca for a near fall. Ruca hits Sol Snatcher and covers Nyx for the win.

Winner: Sol Ruca

Je'Von Evans is stretching backstage and Sarah Schreiber asks about his opinion on Dark State and Evans says he called this. He says he's dropped Oba Femi before and Trick Williams has been after him for a bit but tonight he's focused on Dark State.

Giulia walks out outside the arena and someone asks her why she dropped Stephanie Vaquer. She says she wants her rematch.

Match 4: Hank & Tank -vs- Niko Vance & Brooks Jensen

Jensen trips on the way up the ring and takes that aggression out on Hank & Tank but they attack Jensen and then take out Vance. Hank and Jensen lock up and Tank is tagged in. Vance takes out Hank and Jensen takes down Tank in the ring. Jensen hits a neckbreaker and covers for two. Vance is tagged in and we see Shawn Spears watching from the back. Vance headlocks Tank and Tank breaks out and tags Hank. Hank takes out Vance and Vance tags Jensen. Jensen gets slammed into the turnbuckles and Hank takes out Vance and then slams into Jensen in the ring and covers for a near fall. Tank and Vance fight outside and in the ring Jensen rolls up Hank. Hank kicks out and Bossman Slams Jensen and then goes for a Swanton bomb off the top rope but misses. Vance is tagged in and they double team Hank and cover for the win.

Winners: Niko Vance & Brooks Jensen

Ricky Saints is shown arriving at the arena and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial break, Ricky Saints makes his way to the ring with his NXT North American Championship. Saints gets on the mic and says he told everyone he's here to turn NXT upside down, he said the Revolution is back on TV and that he's a superstar. He says he is a man of his word because he is now an NXT Champion. Saints while he would love to keep the celebration going he wants to bring up Ethan Page attacking him. He says he understands because he would be pissed too if someone like Saints overshadowed him and he calls out Ethan Page. Lexis King comes out instead and tells him he's worried about the wrong guy. King says while he has the Heritage Cup Championship he loves gold and Eddy Thorpe then comes out and congratulates Saints. He talks about Saints being handed opportunities and the title Saints has is from the land of his people and it's his birth right. Wes Lee makes his way out with Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe. Lee says he was the best North American Champion and he needs his title back. Ethan Page attacks Saints from behind and the Page, King, Lee and Thorpe all battle in the ring for the belt. Lee and suicide dives onto Page, Thorpe and King.

Backstage Ava is with Robert Stone and Stevie Turner and Stephanie Vaquer comes in and Ava asks her who she chooses and Vaquer says she wants all of them.

Sarah Schreiber talks to Trick Williams about his triple threat match. He says he always has someone standing in his way. First it was Eddy Thorpe and now it's Je'Von Evans. Schreiber asks him about his thoughts about the triple threat and he he says of course he's worried.

Match 5: Wes Lee w/Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe -vs- Yoshiki Inamura w/Josh Briggs

Lee goes to attack Inamura but Inamura catches Lee and tosses him in the ring. The bell rings and Lee kicks Inamura and punches him in the gut. Inamura takes down Lee with a kick and tries to slam Lee. Lee slaps Inamura and Inamura chops Lee. Lee kicks Inamura in the face and chokes Inamura on the ropes. Lee flips onto Inamura and covers for two. Lee kicks down Inamura and gets on the top rope and misses a splash and backdropped by Inamura. Inamura Sumi strikes Lee and chops Lee in the corner. Inamura goes for a stalled suplex but Lee tries to counter but Inamura connects and covers for two. Inamura is sent slamming into the turnbuckles and Lee kicks Inamura and then slams onto Briggs. Lee climbs the ropes and crossbodies onto Inamura who catches Lee and spins him around and bodyslams him. Inamura climbs the ropes, Igwe and Dupont try to interfere and Briggs gets them down but Inamura slips off the ropes. Lee hits the Cardiac Kick and gets the win.

Winner: Wes Lee

Oba Femi is backstage and has a message for Dark State tonight and then tells Evans and Williams they'll suffer the same fate as Dark State will suffer from when they meet for their match in two weeks.

Match 6 - Six Woman NXT Women's North American Championship No 1 Contender's Ladder Match Qualifier: Izzi Dame w/The Culling (Niko Vance & Brooks Jensen) -vs- Wren Sinclair w/No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne & Tavion Heights)

Dame slams Sinclair into the turnbuckles and throws her around and covers for a one count. Sinclair splashes Dame and covers for a near fall. Dame is thrown across the ring and covered for a two count. Sinclair tries for a few roll ups but Dame kicks out. Sinclair gets Dame in a submission hold and Dame powers out and kicks Sinclair. Dame slams Sinclair and drop kicks her. Sinclair is slammed into the turnbuckles and Dame trash talks NQCC and then clotheslines Sinclair. Dame punches Sinclair and covers for two. Dame gets Sinclair in a submission stretch hold and we see Shawn Spears watching from the back. Sinclair elbows out of the hold and Dame kicks her down. Dame runs into a knee from Sinclair and Sinclair chops Dame. Sinclair clotheslines Dame and hits a facebuster and covers for two. Dame catches Sinclair and Sinclair rolls up Dame for a near fall. Dame hits a sit down powerbomb for the win.

Winner: Izzi Dame

The ladies locker room is arguing backstage and they want a last chance qualifier for the ladder match. Ava says she has an idea for Stand and Deliver for them all.

Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors are watching wrestling tapes and Andre Chase walks in and they want his help. Hank & Tank walk in all pissed off from losing their match. The Street Profits show up and tell them to lean on each other to stick to being who they are. They get them pumped for the tag team gauntlet match next week.

Match 7: Oba Femi, Trick Williams & Je'Von Evans -vs- Dark State (Dion Lennox, Cutler James, & Saquon Shugars) w/Osiris Griffin

Before the bell all of the members of Dark State attack Femi, Williams and Evans. After the bell, Lennox strikes Femi and then tags in James. Femi is triple teamed and Shugars is tagged in. Femi goes to slam Shugars but he counters and Femi tags Williams. Williams and Shugars roll each other up and Shugars takes down Williams. Williams hits neck breaker and Shugars tags James. James and Shugars double team Williams and James covers for two. James manhandles Williams in the ring and slams him. James tags Shugars and Williams slams him and covers for two. Shugars punches Williams and chops Williams in the corner. Williams returns the favour and chops Shugars and slams him. Williams tags Evans and he takes down Shugars and spinebusters Shugars. Evans stomps on Shugars and James runs in and gets kicks and then plants Shugars and takes down Lennox. Williams and Femi clothesline James out of the ring and now all four Dark State members stand on the apron and we cut to commercial.

We are back to NXT and Williams slams down James. James tags Shugars and Evans is tagged in as well. Evans punches Shugars and hits a springboard cross body and covers for two. Evans connects with a right hand and hits a cross body and covers for two. James is tagged in and Evans didn't see. James clotheslines Evans and slaps Evans in a head lock and then punches Evans. James slams Evans and covers for a two count. Lennox is tagged in and he spinebusters Evans and immediately goes into a headlock. Evans tries to break the hold and eventually does and runs into another spinebuster and is covered for a near fall. Shugars is tagged in and Evans is double teamed and covered for two. Evans tosses Shugars and tries to tag but Shugars slams him. James is tagged in and Lennox is then tagged in and Evans takes down Lennox and tries to tag. Evans tags Femo and Femi takes out all three members of Dark State. He slams and spinebusters Lennox and Shugars and takes out Williams intentionally. Lennox is hit with Fall from Grace but Williams gets in Femi's face and the two start fighting. Evans had blind tagged and splashes on Lennox and covers for two. Evans is triple teamed and covered for the win.

Winners: Dark State

Security is outside the ring breaking up Femi and Williams from fighting while Dark State celebrates in the ring. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo sends a message to Dark State and tells them messing with the Family has severe consequences and challenges them to match next week in the parking lot as the show goes off the air.