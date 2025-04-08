Former WWE Writer Pitched Wild Mini Wrestler Swarm Storyline for Big Show

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A bizarre storyline idea involving Big Show and a swarm of mini wrestlers never made it to WWE television, but it remains one of the more unusual concepts pitched during the Attitude Era.

Paul Wight, formerly known as Big Show, spent over two decades in WWE and built a legacy as a multi-time world champion. Despite his intimidating size and persona, he often showed a comedic side. One of the more absurd ideas that never aired came from former WWE writer Tommy Blacha, who worked for the company in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Speaking on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast, Blacha revealed he once pitched a storyline where Big Show had a fear of mini wrestlers, also known as "minis."

“My favorite thing that never happened that sucked and I loved it. ‘Vince, what if we do a thing where the Big Show hates minis. We get every mini wrestler in the world and even more. Every actor. Everyone. We get 200 of them and they all wear the same shit like masks. Big Show is like an elephant scared of a mouse. There is a point where the minis descend from all the areas of the arena and they throw themselves at him like they are all one and they’re like bees. We call them The Swarm.’"

Blacha said Vince McMahon liked the idea at first and told him to begin producing it. Blacha went as far as contacting Mexican wrestling promoters to see how many minis were available and tried to figure out accommodations, including potentially housing them in an RV. However, availability became an issue, and the idea never made it past the planning stage.

Although the concept was ultimately shelved, Blacha still fondly remembers it, even if he acknowledged how strange it was.