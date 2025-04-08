Will WWE Approve Sting and DDP to Induct Lex Luger? The Decision Is Still Pending

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Lex Luger is officially headed into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, but a major question remains—will his longtime friends Sting and Diamond Dallas Page be granted the honor of inducting him?

That decision appears to still be pending.

In a recent conversation with veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter, “The Total Package” shared his hopes for the upcoming induction, expressing that he has made it known to WWE officials that his dream scenario includes both Sting and DDP joining him on stage. However, Luger has yet to receive a definitive answer.

“They were asking me about who could induct me and I said, obviously, DDP has been working with me so much in the past and I’d love for him to be out there, but I go, ‘Have you ever had two guys out there for somebody?’” Luger explained. “They can spot me, so if I try walking and I start to fall, I can have my two best buddies spot me on my shoulders. There is your money shot. Sting on one side, Dallas on the other making sure I don’t fall.”

Luger went on to clarify that he does not plan to give a lengthy speech, but he wants the moment to be both meaningful and heartfelt, especially if it means sharing the stage with two of the most influential figures in his career and life.

“I’m a brevity speaker, so I’ll only be up there for a few minutes speaking from the heart with gratitude and thanks. To have both those guys there, I ran it by WWE guys, Triple H’s right hand man, ‘Oh, I know what you’re going to ask. I’ll have to run that up the flag pole. I don’t know.’ I haven’t had an answer back. Obviously, maybe selfishly, I think it’d be great for the fans, too. I just think it would be a classy thing to allow them up there. WWE may allow them up there, but he’d also have to have permission from Tony Khan and AEW. There is a lot of moving parts there. Ideally, obviously, I would love to see both of those guys up there with me. That would be huge for me and be special for the fans.”

With WrestleMania 41 Weekend rapidly approaching in Las Vegas, Nevada, fans remain hopeful that WWE and AEW can come to an agreement that would allow for a truly iconic and emotional Hall of Fame induction for Lex Luger.