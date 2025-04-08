Booker T Responds to Swerve Strickland's AEW Dynasty Outburst: “It Was a Bad Move”

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Following the conclusion of AEW Dynasty on Sunday, April 6, 2025, the atmosphere inside the arena remained electric even after the broadcast ended. New AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland stood before the live crowd to address them in celebration of his milestone victory. However, what should have been a defining moment for Strickland quickly became the center of controversy due to his closing words: “F*** Booker T.”

The pointed comment appeared to reopen old wounds stemming from a previous interview Strickland gave to VladTV. During that conversation, he referenced a contentious WWE segment involving Booker T and Vince McMahon, sparking discussion and criticism. Booker T responded at the time on his “Hall of Fame” podcast, suggesting VladTV was attempting to stir up drama and clarifying that he had privately spoken to Strickland about the matter.

This time, Booker T did not wait long to respond. On his podcast shortly after AEW Dynasty, he addressed Strickland’s remarks in a composed but firm tone.

“I’m not gonna get upset about that or anything like that,” Booker said, “but I’m going to give Swerve Strickland a little bit of advice, just a little bit, and that advice would be, don’t be talking about something other than the pay per view at the end of the night.”

Booker explained that Strickland’s actions drew attention away from AEW’s pay-per-view and instead shifted focus to him. He expressed concern that AEW President Tony Khan likely did not appreciate the headlines being centered on a personal jab rather than the in-ring action.

“That’s the main event. That’s the last thing people are gonna remember. Last thing people remember is me, Booker T, my name being said,” he continued. “I’m sure Tony Khan doesn’t appreciate the news, the headline, not being what happened at Dynasty with all the matches… but they’re talking about Booker T. That just was a bad move.”

Booker further suggested that if Strickland had a genuine issue with him, he should have addressed it directly.

“I’m from that school that if you got something to say to somebody, say it to their face,” he said. Despite the criticism, Booker expressed hope that Strickland could still have a prosperous career and made it clear he continues to advocate for talent achieving success through hard work.

“Hopefully Swerve Strickland will have a hell of a career. Hopefully he’ll do very, very well in this business,” he added. “Go out there and get it on your merit… Nobody will ever be able to take it away, and no one will ever be able to say you got it because of. Only for your talent.”

Booker concluded his initial remarks by pointing blame back at the source of the renewed tension, stating: “The one person that’s laughing is VladTV. He’s the one that’s laughing because he got all this stuff started and stirred up. I thought this thing was over with. I really did.”

He later elaborated on his disappointment, making it clear the incident may affect how he views Strickland moving forward.

“I’m an advocate for all young black talent getting into this business, but I’m an advocate for so many more young kids than just black kids… I think my reputation has been solid throughout my career,” Booker said. “People like Swerve, him and I are cut from a different cloth. But honestly, I wish nothing but the best for this dude.”

Despite expressing goodwill, Booker admitted the personal fallout would change how he supports Strickland publicly.

“Will I ever say anything positive about him ever again? Probably not. Would I ever put him over as far as being a good worker and someone who could perhaps transform this business? I probably would never, ever do that again because I’ve learned my lesson.”