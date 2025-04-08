WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Continues the Build to Stand & Deliver 2025 Tonight from Orlando

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 08, 2025

The journey toward WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 rolls on tonight from Orlando, Florida, as the action heats up just days before WrestleMania 41 Weekend.

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT airs at 8/7c on The CW Network, broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center. This marks the penultimate edition of NXT before the highly anticipated Stand & Deliver special.

Set for the April 8 episode, a six-man tag team bout will see three members of Darkstate step into the ring against the trio of Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans. In the women’s division, Jordynne Grace is scheduled to face off against Jaida Parker in singles competition.


