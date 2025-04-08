WWE NXT Continues the Build to Stand & Deliver 2025 Tonight from Orlando

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The journey toward WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 rolls on tonight from Orlando, Florida, as the action heats up just days before WrestleMania 41 Weekend.

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT airs at 8/7c on The CW Network, broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center. This marks the penultimate edition of NXT before the highly anticipated Stand & Deliver special.

Set for the April 8 episode, a six-man tag team bout will see three members of Darkstate step into the ring against the trio of Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans. In the women’s division, Jordynne Grace is scheduled to face off against Jaida Parker in singles competition.