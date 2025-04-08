WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
JBL Reveals He Turned Down WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Appearance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 08, 2025

A WWE Hall of Fame legend and former WWE Champion recently opened up about declining an offer to compete in a recent Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on the latest episode of Something To Wrestle, JBL revealed that he was approached to be a surprise entrant in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, which took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Despite the invitation, he chose to turn it down.

“I remember when [Booker T] was in the Royal Rumble in San Antonio,” JBL shared. “They wanted me to be in it, and I said, ‘I can’t get the Royal Rumble!’”

Explaining his decision further, JBL continued, “They said, ‘Oh, Booker’s in it.’ I said, ‘Yeah, he’s in shape, and he looks good. I’m not!’”

JBL also revealed an amusing behind-the-scenes moment from the event involving Brock Lesnar. “Then I found out, at the Royal Rumble, that Brock Lesnar was coming out right after I walked Baron Corbin out, and I came back, and I literally told Brock. I said, ‘Brock, you do not walk out of this dressing room until I’m back. You’ll break me.’”

Source: Fightful for transcription
