JBL Reveals He Turned Down WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Appearance

A WWE Hall of Fame legend and former WWE Champion recently opened up about declining an offer to compete in a recent Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on the latest episode of Something To Wrestle, JBL revealed that he was approached to be a surprise entrant in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, which took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Despite the invitation, he chose to turn it down.

“I remember when [Booker T] was in the Royal Rumble in San Antonio,” JBL shared. “They wanted me to be in it, and I said, ‘I can’t get the Royal Rumble!’”

Explaining his decision further, JBL continued, “They said, ‘Oh, Booker’s in it.’ I said, ‘Yeah, he’s in shape, and he looks good. I’m not!’”

JBL also revealed an amusing behind-the-scenes moment from the event involving Brock Lesnar. “Then I found out, at the Royal Rumble, that Brock Lesnar was coming out right after I walked Baron Corbin out, and I came back, and I literally told Brock. I said, ‘Brock, you do not walk out of this dressing room until I’m back. You’ll break me.’”