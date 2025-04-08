WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Sees 17% Boost Despite NCAA Final Four Competition

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 08, 2025

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown drew 1.578 million viewers on USA Network, marking a 16.9 percent increase from the previous week and delivering the show’s highest audience since March 7.

In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown scored a 0.47 rating, up 17.5 percent and its best since March 14. The show ranked fourth overall on television for the night.

It aired opposite both NCAA women’s Final Four games, which dominated the TV rankings, while the studio coverage between them came in third.

Compared to the same week in 2024, when SmackDown aired on Fox, the show’s viewership was down 39.3 percent and its 18-49 rating dropped 39 percent.

