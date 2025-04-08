WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mr. Kennedy Recalls Backstage Heat After Using Banned Move on The Undertaker

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 08, 2025

A former WWE talent has reflected on a memorable clash with The Undertaker — and how it led to heat with Vince McMahon backstage.

Mr. Kennedy, who rose to prominence during the mid-2000s, found himself feuding with The Deadman early in his WWE tenure. One of the most notable encounters came at No Mercy in 2006, where Kennedy secured a rare victory over The Undertaker. However, the aftermath of that bout proved to be just as unforgettable, especially for Kennedy.

During a recent appearance on Rewind, Recap, Relive, Kennedy shared a behind-the-scenes story from that night. According to the former WWE star, The Undertaker called for a move that was off-limits — and it landed Kennedy in hot water with the Chairman himself.

“My first match experience I had with Taker, I’m just listening to him and he’s down on his knees and he goes, ‘Give me a piledriver.’ So I’m thinking, oh, he’s going to backdrop me out of it. So I pull him in and I’m standing there and I’m waiting for him to like backdrop me and he goes, ‘God damn, give it to me.’ He’s a heavy dude, he’s 270 pounds.

So I pinched his head so tight between my legs and made sure that I held him up as much as I could with my arms. I gave him the piledriver. I come to the back after the match. Walk through the curtain and Vince goes, ‘Come here.’ He goes, ‘I know where that came from. I know Taker told you to do that. He’s trying to get you over. I allow two people to do piledrivers in this company and you’re not one of them.’”

Despite following a veteran’s instructions in the ring, Kennedy learned a tough lesson that day — in WWE, even the influence of a legend like The Undertaker does not override company policy.

 
 
 
 
 
Source: fightful.com
