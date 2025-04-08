Mr. Kennedy Recalls Backstage Heat After Using Banned Move on The Undertaker

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A former WWE talent has reflected on a memorable clash with The Undertaker — and how it led to heat with Vince McMahon backstage.

Mr. Kennedy, who rose to prominence during the mid-2000s, found himself feuding with The Deadman early in his WWE tenure. One of the most notable encounters came at No Mercy in 2006, where Kennedy secured a rare victory over The Undertaker. However, the aftermath of that bout proved to be just as unforgettable, especially for Kennedy.

During a recent appearance on Rewind, Recap, Relive, Kennedy shared a behind-the-scenes story from that night. According to the former WWE star, The Undertaker called for a move that was off-limits — and it landed Kennedy in hot water with the Chairman himself.

“My first match experience I had with Taker, I’m just listening to him and he’s down on his knees and he goes, ‘Give me a piledriver.’ So I’m thinking, oh, he’s going to backdrop me out of it. So I pull him in and I’m standing there and I’m waiting for him to like backdrop me and he goes, ‘God damn, give it to me.’ He’s a heavy dude, he’s 270 pounds.

So I pinched his head so tight between my legs and made sure that I held him up as much as I could with my arms. I gave him the piledriver. I come to the back after the match. Walk through the curtain and Vince goes, ‘Come here.’ He goes, ‘I know where that came from. I know Taker told you to do that. He’s trying to get you over. I allow two people to do piledrivers in this company and you’re not one of them.’”

Despite following a veteran’s instructions in the ring, Kennedy learned a tough lesson that day — in WWE, even the influence of a legend like The Undertaker does not override company policy.