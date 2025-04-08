WWE ID Titles Will Be Defended Against All Indie Talent

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has shared new details about its recently launched ID Championships for men and women. The tournaments will kick off next week during WrestleMania week at indie shows hosted by Game Changer Wrestling and Future Stars of Wrestling in Las Vegas.

The tournaments will continue across various independent promotions until the first champions are crowned. WWE ID-contracted talent will compete exclusively in these brackets, but WWE confirmed that once champions are determined, outside indie talent will also have opportunities.

“The WWE ID Championships will be open to all independent wrestlers once the champions are crowned,” WWE stated. “The titles will be defended at various independent wrestling events. If a non-WWE ID prospect wins the title, they will be awarded a WWE ID contract.”

The men's bracket begins with a double-elimination format until the final four, then shifts to single elimination. The women’s tournament will follow a round-robin style, beginning with Zayda Steel vs. Kylie Rae. Men’s matches include Ice Williams vs. Brad Baylor, Marcus Mathers vs. Sam Holloway, Sean Legacy vs. Ricky Smokes, and It’s Gal vs. Cappuccino Jones.

The ID program, launched in late 2024, offers contracted talent financial support and exposure while on the independent scene, with potential advancement to NXT. Participants also appear on the WWE Evolve series now streaming on Tubi.