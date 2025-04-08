Drew McIntyre Says His Respect for Bret Hart Grew Deeper After Entering the Wrestling Business

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently appeared on the “Wafflin” podcast, where he opened up about the wrestler who had the biggest impact on him both as a fan and as a professional. When asked to name his all-time favorite wrestler, McIntyre did not hesitate, naming WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart as his top pick.

During the conversation, McIntyre went into detail about what made Hart so special to him growing up. Even as a child, McIntyre found himself drawn to “The Hitman” in a way that he could not fully explain at the time. “He’s huge in Europe,” McIntyre noted, reflecting on Hart’s massive popularity overseas. “Like crazy huge in Europe.” He recalled being mesmerized by Hart’s presence as a young fan. “He was so captivating even as a 5, 6, 7 year old,” McIntyre said. “I couldn’t articulate why I was so drawn to him as opposed to the larger than life character like Ultimate Warrior, etc.”

As he matured and eventually stepped into the ring himself, McIntyre's admiration for Hart evolved. No longer was it just about charisma or popularity—he began to understand the deeper layers of Hart’s wrestling ability. “As I got older and started wrestling and I understood the business more, I got a higher appreciation for him,” he explained. “I was like wow, he’s such a compelling storyteller with his matches.”

What truly stood out to McIntyre was Hart’s unmatched ability to tell stories in the ring. He described the emotional connection he felt when watching Hart perform, comparing it to watching his favorite television shows. “I would sit down and watch my Disney and TV shows in the same way I would sit there for his matches,” he recalled. “When he was on, I was so drawn in. He was such a good storyteller. It was like watching every other show I was watching but his performance was his wrestling.”

For McIntyre, Bret Hart represents a rare blend of captivating character work and technical excellence. His storytelling ability in the ring left an indelible mark on McIntyre, helping to shape not only the fan he once was but also the performer he has become today.