Drew McIntyre Criticizes Younger Wrestlers for Lacking Toughness

Drew McIntyre joined the WAFFLIN Podcast for an in-depth conversation that touched on multiple aspects of his career and the current state of wrestling. During the discussion, the topic turned toward toughness in the ring—an area where McIntyre did not hold back his opinion, particularly when it came to younger talent.

The host raised an interesting point about the pride wrestlers take in pushing through pain and adversity:

“I do not know whether it is pride in being a wrestler, in being tough, that makes you not want to turn to the referee and say, ‘Yes, I need to quit.’”

McIntyre responded by doubling down on that mindset, emphasizing a no-quit attitude that he believes defines the industry’s veterans:

“Unless I was dead, I would continue the match. We have seen examples like Triple H; he tore his quad off the bone but continued the match. He was even put in the Walls of Jericho, a maneuver that puts pressure on the quads, even though his was not attached. That is the kind of mentality most of our superstars have. Or maybe that is just some of them, because some of the new guys are freaking p***ies.”

McIntyre’s blunt take has already sparked reactions among fans and could stir conversation among today’s locker room about toughness, grit, and what it truly means to be a WWE Superstar.