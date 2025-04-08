Bron Breakker to Defend Intercontinental Title in Fatal Four-Way at WWE WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The WWE Intercontinental Championship is officially set to be defended in a high-stakes Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 41.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed the bout on Monday via social media, revealing that Bron Breakker will put his title on the line against three dangerous challengers: Penta, Finn Bálor, and Dominik Mysterio. The match is scheduled to take place during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas.

The announcement was reinforced later that night on WWE Raw, where a backstage segment saw members of The Judgment Day—Finn Bálor and Dominik Mysterio—sharing a tense interaction, hinting at cracks within the faction as both men set their sights on the Intercontinental Championship.

WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to be a loaded two-night event, with the following matches currently confirmed:

Night One – Saturday, April 19:

Main Event: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two – Sunday, April 20:

Main Event: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends against John Cena

