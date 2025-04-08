IYO SKY to Defend Women's World Title in Triple Threat Match at WWE WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Women's World Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 41 is officially set to be a triple threat encounter, as confirmed during the opening segment of WWE Raw.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce revealed that IYO SKY will defend her title against both Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley on the grand stage. Belair secured her opportunity by emerging victorious in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match back in March at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Ripley, on the other hand, inserted herself into the title mix by making her intentions clear and demanding a spot in the bout.

Last week's Raw featured a Women's World Championship match between SKY and Ripley, with Belair serving as the special guest referee. That match was intended to bring clarity to the situation, but it ended without a decisive winner. As a result, Pearce decided that the originally planned singles bout between SKY and Belair would now include Ripley as well, turning it into a high-stakes triple threat match at WrestleMania 41.

Here is the updated WrestleMania 41 card:

Night One – Saturday, April 19

Main Event: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two – Sunday, April 20

Main Event: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends against John Cena

Scheduled Matches Across Both Nights: