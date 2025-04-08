WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IYO SKY to Defend Women's World Title in Triple Threat Match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 08, 2025

The Women's World Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 41 is officially set to be a triple threat encounter, as confirmed during the opening segment of WWE Raw.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce revealed that IYO SKY will defend her title against both Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley on the grand stage. Belair secured her opportunity by emerging victorious in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match back in March at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Ripley, on the other hand, inserted herself into the title mix by making her intentions clear and demanding a spot in the bout.

Last week's Raw featured a Women's World Championship match between SKY and Ripley, with Belair serving as the special guest referee. That match was intended to bring clarity to the situation, but it ended without a decisive winner. As a result, Pearce decided that the originally planned singles bout between SKY and Belair would now include Ripley as well, turning it into a high-stakes triple threat match at WrestleMania 41.

Here is the updated WrestleMania 41 card:

Night One – Saturday, April 19

  • Main Event: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two – Sunday, April 20

  • Main Event: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends against John Cena

Scheduled Matches Across Both Nights:

  • World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defends against Jey Uso

  • WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Charlotte Flair

  • Women’s World Champion IYO SKY defends against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match

  • WWE United States Champion LA Knight defends against Jacob Fatu

  • WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker defends against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio in a four-way match

  • Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

  • AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend against opponents yet to be announced


