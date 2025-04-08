WWE Raw Results (April 7, 2025)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

RAW opens with Gunther, The New Day, The War Raiders, The Judgement Day, Penta, and Paul Heyman arriving at the venue.

Alicia Taylor welcomes Adam Pearce and Pearce welcomes us to Monday Night RAW. Pearce is here to address the state of the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania. Pearce first calls out Iyo Sky and then calls out Bianca Belair followed by Rhea Ripley. Pearce says he takes responsibility for the match last week as he thought the three of them could handle this as professional. He makes the WrestleMania match a triple threat match. Belair says it doesn't matter if it's a triple threat and she'll win regardless. Ripley asks Belair if she thinks she's scared of her and Belair tells her to sign the contract as she got what she wanted. Sky gets in the middle and she's pushed away, Sky goes to walk away and missile dropkicks Ripley into Belair.

The Judgement Day is backstage and Finn Balor tells Dominik Mysterio wanting to be the Intercontinental Championship. Liv Morgan tells him that's why she got him put in the match for it at WrestleMania. Balor tells Mysterio everyone says he's not ready but he believes in Mysterio. Carlito tells Mysterio he has his back.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are shown making their way, separately, ahead of their match which is up next.

Match 1 - WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria(c) -vs- Bayley

The women lock up at the bell and they both take turns taking each other down. Valkyria gets Bayley in a headlock and armdrags her. Bayley puts Valkyria in a headlock and rolls her up for a two count. Valkyria trips Bayley and Bayley then tries rolling her up for the win but Valkyria kicks out. Bayley kicks Valkyria and Valkyria rolls up Bayley for a two count. The women punch each other in the middle of the ring and Valkyria takes down Bayley and suplexes her and covers for two. Valkyria slaps Bayley into a submission hold which is billed as an Irish Swing. Valkyria covers and Bayley kicks out. Bayley is sent out of the ring and Valkyria kicks Bayley through the ropes. Valkyria gets on the top rope and hits a cross body for a two count and we get a commercial.

Back from commercial break, and Bayley has Valkyria in a half crab in the middle of the ring. Valkyria breaks the hold and the women exchange forearms. Bayley gets Valkyria on the apron and hits a stunner on the ropes and then kicks Valkyria with a baseball slide. Bayley goes for a suicide dive and Valkyria moves sending Bayley crashing to the floor. Valkyria tries to kick Bayley but Bayley catches her and hits a Bayley to Belly to the outside. Bayley gets Valkyria on her shoulders but Valkyria counters with an armdrag and hits Nightwing and covers for a near fall. Valkyria kicks Bayley and Bayley hits a running knee and covers for a two count. Valkyria and Bayley are on the top rope and Valkyria tries to powerbombs Bayley but Bayley hits a sunset flip buckle bomb on Valkyria. Valkyria hits a rope Tornado DDT and a suplex and covers for two. Valkyria goes for a missile drop kick but Bayley catches her and puts her in a Boston Crab. Bayley breaks the hold and goes for a RosePlant but Valkyria rolls up Bayley for the win.

Winner and STILL Women's Intercontinental Champion: Lyra Valkyria

After the match Valkyria goes to shake Bayley's hand but she pushes it away but later comes back and hugs Valkyria.

Cathy Kelley talks to Bert Kreischer about his new Netflix special. American Made comes by and Chad Gable tells him that he knows he's here to watch them compete but the Creed Brother's will be competing and so will El Grande Americano. Alpha Babes come by and Bert is excited to see them and tells Gable he's not here to see American Made. Gable gets pissed and American Made leave while Otis and Bert rip off their shirts.

Jackie Redmond talks to AJ Styles backstage. Styles says he gets to embarrass Logan Paul at WrestleMania. Karrion Kross and Scarlett approach Styles and Kross says he needs the other AJ Styles to be competing. Styles tells Kross if he wants the other Styles he can have him next week and Styles goes to Adam Pearce to make the match.

Match 2: LWO (Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) w/Rey Mysterio-vs- American Made (Julius & Brutus Creed) & El Grande Americano w/Ivy Nile

Wilde and Brutus start the match and Wilde is speared immediately. Wilde is taken down by a shoulder tackle and Julius is tagged in. Del Toro is also tagged in and Julius is double teamed and covered for a one count. Wilde is now tagged in and he spins Julius and then everyone is now in the ring and LWO clobbers their opponents against three turnbuckles and then suicide dive onto The Creeds and Americano outside the ring. All six men are back in the ring. LWO is superplexed by The Creeds and Americano and we get a commercial break.

Back to RAW, Julius has Lee in a headlock and Lee punches his way out of it and Julius clobbers Lee down. Lee kicks Julius and punches Brutus. Julius goes to superplex Lee but Lee counters and stomps onto Julius off the top rope. Del Toro and Brutus are tagged in. Del Toro takes out both Creed Brothers and kicks Brutus and hits a spinning neck breaker. Del Toro gets on the top rope and sentons onto Brutus and dives onto Julius. Americano is tagged in and so is Lee. Lee and Del Toro hit a spinning blockbuster off the top rope onto Americano. Lee and Americano now face off. Lee hits a sitout powerbomb and Julius hits a shooting star press on Lee and everyone is laid out. Wilde flies over the ropes on Brutus and Del Toro clotheslines Julius out of the ring and hits a top rope corkscrew splash off the top rope. Ivy Nile gives Americano and he hides it in his mask. Americano climbs the ropes and Mysterio tries to stop him but is headbutted. Lee joins Americano on the top rope but is headbutted as well. Americano hits a top rope headbutt on Lee and gets the win.

Winners: American Made & El Grande Americano

Gunther is seen backstage walking with a big smile as he heads to the ring.

After a commercial break, Gunther makes his way out to the ring. Gunther stands on the announce desk and taunts the crowd. Jey Uso's music hits and Uso heads down to the ring from the crowd. Gunther stands in the ring and laughs at Uso as he takes his time getting into the ring. Uso knocks Gunther's mic out of his hand and the two stare at each other - Gunther is still laughing and smiling and Uso looks pissed. Uso holds his mic and shakes in the ring. Uso asks Gunther if he has a brother or Mom. He asks Gunther if he talks to his mom and what they talk about. He asks Gunther if his mom talks about regular family stuff. He tells Gunther he has a mother too and tells Gunther what they talked about this week. He had to talk to his mom about Jimmy Uso getting 15 stitches and is laid up in a hospital bed. He says his mom asked why he didn't protect his brother. He says he told his mom he's afraid of Gunther. He tells Gunther that he's playing chess and Uso is playing checkers and Gunther had to get his family involved. He talks about Gunther beat up Jimmy while he was tied to the ropes and says Jimmy's blood is on his hands too. Uso says he is pissed off, angry, and scared. He tells Gunther he made Uso's whole world and heart stop for violating Jimmy. He tells Gunther all this made a light bulb go off in his head and he realized he's not afraid of Gunther anymore. He tells Gunther to hug and kiss his family before WrestleMania and says the night before WrestleMania Uso will pray for Gunther and moreso for him and ask the Lord to forgive him for the man he will become. He says he will get Gunther for him and his whole family and will take the championship from Gunther and slams down his mic. Gunther looks rattled and Uso leaves the ring.

Adam Pearce talks with Maxxine Dupri and Natalya. They talk about the gauntlet match and Rey Mysterio comes by and tells Pearce that El Grande Americano is a disgrace to lucha libre and asks for a match and Pearce agrees and Mysterio says he wants to face Americano at WrestleMania and Pearce makes the match official.

Match 3 - WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders(c) (Erik & Ivar) -vs- The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

Kingston and Ivar start the match and Ivar tackles down Kingston and he's sent out of the ring. Woods and Kingston regroup while Erik is tagged in and Woods is tagged in. Woods attacks Erik from behind and stomps on him. Erik chops Woods but Woods punches him out in the corner and tags Kingston and they take turns tagging in and out stomping and punching Erik. Erik breaks free and tags Ivar who splashes Kingston and then tags Erik back in. Kingston is body slammed and Ivar is tagged in and they both slam Woods and Kingston. Erik slams Ivar onto Kingston and Erik sends Woods out of the ring and Kingston rolls out of the ring. Erik and Woods fight outside the ring as do Ivar and Kingston. Ivar runs and slams into Woods into the barricades and we cut to commercial.

We are back to RAW, Woods punches out Ivar in the corner. Ivar tosses Woods down and sits on him. Kingston and Erik are tagged in. Erik takes down Kingston and suplexes him. Woods runs in and Erik takes him down too. Erik slams down Kingston and tags in Ivar. Ivar slams down Woods and then Kingston is taken down by The War Machine and Woods breaks the pin. Woods brings a chair into the ring and goes to hit Ivar but Ivar smokes Woods with the chair and the ref sees and calls for the bell.

Winners by DQ: The New Day

After the match, Kingston hits Ivar with a chair and then The New Day attacks Erik. Kingston sets a chair in the corner and they drive Erik into that chair in the corner. They then send Ivar over the barricades and grab more chairs. They set another chair in the ring and place Erik's head on the chair and Kingston goes to hit him from the top rope but officials run down and make the save.

Match 4: Penta -vs- Dominik Mysterio w/Carlito

Mysterio is wrestling in fuzzy boots and the men lock up at the bell. Mysterio taunts the crowd and both men exchange holds and start chopping each other. Mysterio gets Penta on the mat and punches him over and over again. Penta is clotheslined against the turnbuckles and Penta comes back with punches to Mysterio. Mysterio takes down Penta and slams him into the turnbuckles and unleashes some punches on Penta. Penta takes down Mysterio with a Hurricanrana and then hits a tilt a whirl back breaker and then a slingblade sending Mysterio out of the ring. Penta splashes onto both Carlito and Mysterio and we get a commercial.

Back on RAW, both men are on the top turnbuckles punching each other. Penta knocks Mysterio down and jumps at him but Mysterio kicks him and then hits the Three Amigos and covers for a near fall. Mysterio trips up Penta goes for a 6-1-9 but Penta superkicks him and kicks him into the corner and does a handstand kick onto Mysterio and covers for a near fall. Mysterio kicks Penta and hits a Mexican Destroyer on Penta and hits a 6-1-9 and tries for a Frog Splash but Penta gets his knees up and covers Mysterio for a two count. Penta slams down Mysterio and hits the Penta Driver for the win.

Winner: Penta

After the match, Carlito attacks Penta and hits a backstabber on Penta. Mysterio and Carlito stomp and beat Penta and this calls out Bron Breakker. Carlito runs out to attack Breakker who comes running and spears Carlito. Mysterio goes after Breakker in the ring and is speared as well. As Penta is getting up, Breakker spears Penta too. Breakker poses in the ring with his belt and Finn Balor comes in and takes out Breakker with a neckbreaker and then grabs Breakkers title and taunts Penta and then raises the belt as though he is the champ. As this is happening, Breakker gets up and goes to spear Balor but Balor runs out of the ring before he can be speared.

Returning from commercial break, and a stressed Paul Heyman is already in the ring. He starts by stating a few things to get out of the way. He says he will always be loyal to his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. He says he will always be loyal to his best friend, CM Punk. He says because he's loyal to both of them doesn't mean he will be disloyal to either of them so when it comes to WrestleMania he wants to get one thing perfectly clear and Seth Rollins interrupts him. Rollins gets on the mic and says tonight it's not about him but about Paul Heyman. He says he's here to ask the one question everyone wants the answer to and asks Heyman whose side he is on... CM Punk's side or Roman Reigns'? He says Heyman is trying to convince everyone and himself that he can be on both of their sides but last week Rollins realized he's on neither side. Rollins says Reigns doesn't give a damn about Heyman and is just using him. He tells Heyman is like his help and that's how Reigns sees him and doesn't respect him. He talks about how when Reigns left after losing his title, he pawned Heyman off to Solo Sikoa and asks how that worked out for Heyman. He says we watched The New Bloodline treat Heyman like crap and Reigns never came to his rescue. He then brings up CM Punk and how Heyman and Punk are "best friends". He talks about when Punk left he didn't take Heyman and tried to tear down everything Heyman was trying to make happen here. Rollins talks about how he was the first choice to team with Reigns at War Games and how Punk was the last choice. He tells Heyman he didn't join the team to help his best friend but did it to get a favour out of his best friend. He says he feels bad for Heyman and that he's between a rock and hard place and the easiest solution is if he removes himself from the situation entirely. Rollins says he understands Heyman doesn't want to turn his back on his best friend and Tribal Chief - and if only there was a way to remove him from this situation and says he can remove Heyman from this with one big stomp and no one is here to save him. Rollins starts pushing Heyman, and lightly slapping Heyman and which hit he gets rougher and rougher. Heyman tells Rollins to not put his hands on him again. Rollins attacks Heyman and Punk runs out and spears Rollins and the fight goes into the announce area. Punk slams Rollins into the steel steps and then goes to stomp him onto the steps. Rollins runs into the ring and as Punk runs in, Rollins stomps him into the mat. Heyman goes to check on Punk and Rollins goes to stomp Heyman but doesn't connect. He tells Heyman that now Heyman owes him a favour and leaves the ring as the show goes off the air.