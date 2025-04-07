WWE Teams with Getty Images in New Worldwide Photo Licensing Deal

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has officially entered into a new partnership with renowned photography company Getty Images. A press release issued by both companies confirmed that Getty Images will now serve as WWE’s exclusive worldwide photographic licensing partner.

As part of the agreement, Getty Images will take charge of distributing WWE's vast library of photographs for both editorial and commercial use. This includes images captured during WWE’s weekly television programming such as Monday Night Raw, NXT, and Friday Night SmackDown, as well as during major Premium Live Events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Money in the Bank.

Notably, Getty Images will also provide licensing access to an extensive archive of WWE-owned content dating back to 1980. Many of these photos, previously unseen by the public, will now become available to a global audience.

“Getty Images will exclusively distribute and license WWE‑owned imagery for editorial and commercial uses via gettyimages.com. This includes coverage from Monday Night Raw, NXT and Friday Night SmackDown, as well as Premium Live Events, such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Money in the Bank and more,” the joint press release stated. “Additionally, never‑before‑seen WWE‑owned photographs and archival content dating back to 1980 will be available for licensing worldwide.”

Getty Images, which maintains existing partnerships with top-tier sports organizations including the NBA, MLB, NHL, FIFA, and the Olympics, boasts a reputation for delivering high-quality visual content to a wide range of media outlets and publications.

“We are excited to partner with WWE to deliver high‑quality coverage of WWE’s programming and events to fans and audiences across the globe via our world‑class distribution platform,” said Michael Heiman, Getty Images Vice President of Global Sport. “For 30 years, Getty Images has captured the energy of sports and entertainment, helping brands, leagues, and partners elevate with storytelling that stands out. WWE perfectly embodies the merging of sport and entertainment, and we could not be more thrilled to provide our global customers with convenient access to premium WWE‑imagery all in one place.”

“WWE is committed to delivering best‑in‑class visual content 52 weeks a year and Getty Images is the perfect partner to ensure quick, targeted distribution to our devoted fans around the world,” added Julie Sbuttoni, WWE EVP of Creative Services & Photography.

This new collaboration arrives just ahead of WrestleMania 41, which is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.