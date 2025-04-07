Construction Begins Inside Allegiant Stadium Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The journey toward WrestleMania 41 is nearing its climax.

With only a couple of weeks remaining before WWE’s massive two-night spectacle takes over "The Grandest Stage of Them All," preparations are officially underway inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The stadium will host this year's blockbuster Premium Live Event on April 19 and April 20, 2025.

Early construction efforts have already begun as WWE transforms the venue into a grand setting fit for WrestleMania. Work is steadily progressing in “Sin City” as the company gears up for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of action.