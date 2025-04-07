WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Construction Begins Inside Allegiant Stadium Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 07, 2025

The journey toward WrestleMania 41 is nearing its climax.

With only a couple of weeks remaining before WWE’s massive two-night spectacle takes over "The Grandest Stage of Them All," preparations are officially underway inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The stadium will host this year's blockbuster Premium Live Event on April 19 and April 20, 2025.

Early construction efforts have already begun as WWE transforms the venue into a grand setting fit for WrestleMania. Work is steadily progressing in “Sin City” as the company gears up for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of action.

 
 
 
 
 
