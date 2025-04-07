Tony Khan Addresses AEW Dynasty Ending and Bandido vs. Jericho Match at Post-Show Media Scrum

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tony Khan addressed the media following AEW Dynasty, joined by Toni Storm, the returning Anthony Bowens, and newly crowned TNT Champion Adam Cole. The media session took place after Sunday night’s event in Philadelphia and covered a wide range of topics from personal milestones to future plans. Here are the key takeaways:

Toni Storm shared that she has been invited to walk the red carpet at the upcoming TCM Film Festival on April 24. She also confirmed her appearance on this Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, where she will speak about the upcoming Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament and its participants.

Anthony Bowens made his first media appearance since returning to AEW and did not hold back. He jokingly urged Max Caster to "do everyone a favor and burn his boots," declaring him "the worst rapper alive." Bowens, who had been absent for several months, admitted he was nervous about his return until he heard the crowd’s reception, describing the moment as unforgettable. He also revealed one of his goals is to become AEW’s first openly gay singles champion. He spoke about his “Five Tool Player” nickname, a term he borrowed from baseball before joining AEW, and praised his gear team for exceeding expectations with his ring attire.

Adam Cole reflected on his TNT Championship victory, calling it one of the most meaningful achievements of his career. He acknowledged the difficult road back due to injuries and said the win was something he would never forget. Cole also mentioned that his family was in attendance for the event. During his portion of the session, Tony Khan emphasized Cole’s importance to AEW by saying, “Adam Cole is here with AEW for life, even if he cannot wrestle.”

Tony Khan himself fielded a variety of questions, beginning with his most humbling experiences as a wrestling promoter. He cited the deaths of Brodie Lee and Jay Briscoe as moments that deeply affected him. When asked whether he ever considers changing show outcomes if fans react negatively, Khan said he does take fan feedback into account. While he acknowledged that the Dynasty main event may have disappointed some, he pointed to the return of the Young Bucks and the surge in support for Swerve Strickland as examples of positive fan engagement.

Khan also praised Jon Moxley, calling him one of the most crucial figures in AEW’s history. He referenced Moxley’s recent street fight with Adam Copeland, noting it achieved some of the highest ratings since November. Khan revealed his interest in running future events at the ECW Arena, also known as the 2300 Arena.

Addressing the situation surrounding the Bandido vs. Chris Jericho match, Khan explained that there were several moving pieces over the weekend, and final confirmation did not come until Saturday. He dismissed much of the online speculation surrounding the match as unfounded. Lastly, Khan shared that AEW had originally planned pay-per-views in Philadelphia prior to the pandemic.