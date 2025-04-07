Jon Moxley Retains AEW Championship, Young Bucks Deliver EVP Trigger To Strickland

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

It's main event time ...finally!

As the clock passes 11:40pm, the pre-match video package airs to set the stage for the final bout of the evening, which features the AEW World Championship on-the-line, as reigning title-holder Jon Moxley defends against Swerve Strickland. The package wraps up, and we return inside the arena where Swerve is already kneeling on the stage before his music even begins.

Cue the music,. ad up he comes in a black and yellow super-hero looking outfit, with Prince Nana coming in behind him doing his goofy-ass(ed), but always-entertaining "Swerve" dance. Swerve gets the fire and pyro treatment as fans go nuts for the challenger as he makes the walk to the ring for our pay-per-view main event.

The reigning, defending AEW World Champion Jon Moxley makes his custom ring entrance next to another big reaction, even if it leaned more towards the negative. The bell sounds and immediately it's apparent that this is going to be a Swerve crowd. After some early back-and-forth action, Mox takes the early offensive lead.

Outside of the ring, Mox sends Swerve flying over the commentary desk. Swerve literally crashed into Excalibur, as he, Tony Schiavone and Taz raced to flee the scene in time. Swerve's face is busted open and bleeding near his eye. Pretty bad, too. Back in the ring, Mox continues to dominate what is turning into a one-sided affair early on.

Swerve finally starts fighting back, but Mox taunts him, yelling at him that he's got to hit him harder than that. Swerve obliges and Mox stumbles across the ring and smiles. The two trade vicious shots in the middle of the ring and then Swerve finally shifts the offensive momentum in his favor. Swerve enjoys his first prolonged offensive run from there.

Marina Shafir hits the ring with the briefcase holding the title. Prince Nana runs in to stop her, but ends up getting laid out with the briefcase. Mox goes over to deal with Swerve getting in Shafir's face, but ends up accidentally hitting Shafir with a cutter. Swerve hits Mox with a Paradigm Shift and immediately covers him, but only gets two.

The two end up on a ladder outside of the ring. Mox bites at the cut near Swerve's eye. Swerve rakes the back of Mox, which is still recovering from ol' Spike. Swerve bites back at Mox's face. Mox backs down the ladder a bit. Swerve climbs over. He hits a Swerve Stomp to knock Mox off the ladder, and puts him through the commentary table d own below. Cue the "Holy sh*t!" chants.

Back in the ring, the two slowly get to their knees and lock eyes. They share a big smile and a laugh and then begin violently trading stiff shots back-and-forth, all the way back to their feet. The speed of the exchanges picks up, as do the crowd chants and cheers in the background. Mox targets the injured knee of Swerve, which puts him down. Mox brings a chair in the ring. He goes to throw it in Swerve's face, Sabu-style, but he ducks and the referee is knocked silly.

Swerve hits a vertebreaker on Mox. Hangman Page begins making his way to the ring as the crowd noise grows. Hangman sets up for a Buckshot Lariat, seemingly aiming for Swerve. He turns at the last second and aims at Mox. He debates, but before he can do anything, The Death Riders trio of PAC, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli hit the ring and attack him.

Hangman fights back and takes them out. He picks up Mox and hits a Dead Eye. Castagnoli yanks Hangman out of the ring. PAC and Yuta put the boots to him, but then The Corrs come out. Samoa Joe, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata even things up and handle The Death Riders at ringside. Swerve throws the chair into Mox's face, Sabu-style, in the ring.

He pulls him to the corner and heads to the top-rope. He leaps off and connects with a Swerve Stomp. Swerve struggles due to the bum wheel, but he slowly makes his way over for the cover. The lights go out. When they come back on, The Young Bucks are holding Swerve in position for a BTE Trigger. They hit it and the crowd boos. They spit in the camera. Mox recovers and covers Swerve. The referee recovers and makes the count. Mox wins and retains.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley